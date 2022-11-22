Ageless Love: The Sexy Science of Falling in Love Forever

PRESCRIPTIONS FOR MIND, BODY, AND SPIRIT
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drs. Michael and Barbara Grossman provide a map for navigating long-term relationships and share new understanding and skills to help you develop your partnership to match and support each other as well as your individual growth.
According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey, the top three reasons for divorces are incompatibility (43%), infidelity (28%), and money issues (22%). Discover the #1 barrier stopping you from getting and keeping the love you desire https://www.agelesslovequiz.com.
Ageless Love presents a new way of understanding romantic relationships. Ageless Love is filled with practical wisdom based on the doctors' 50+ years of marriage and 35+ years of clinical practice and leading Falling in Love Forever courses, helping over 1,600 struggling couples to find forever love.
Find out more at https://agelesslovebook.com.
The Drs. share their wisdom to clarify and enlighten the readers regarding:
- How to work with, not against, the inevitable stages of love.
- Strategies that balance both security and mystery in romance.
- Clear prescriptions for passionate romantic love.
- Prescriptions from the latest medical science for your body's vitality at any age.
- How meditation and forgiveness open the heart and nurture Ageless Love.
In Ageless Love, you will discover the heart-centered scientific approach to regaining trust, respect, and love to bring a new type of relationship into these times of significant change. -Patrick K. Porter, Ph.D., founder/inventor/author: BrainTap Technologies
Ageless Love is filled with treasures in each section of Mind, Body, and Spirit. The reader is taken on a journey guided by deep insights based on the doctors' many years of clinical practice, meditation instructions, and teaching marriage classes. -Stanley Krippner, Ph.D., Affiliated Distinguished Faculty, Calif. Institute of Integral Studies, co-author of Personal Mythology
Very inspiring! Ageless Love reveals the physiology of love, the physics of love, the metaphysics, and the practical steps needed for a passionate, ever-lasting romantic relationship. -Nick Delgado, Ph.D., author of Mastering Love, Sex & Intimacy
Barbara R. Grossman received her Ph.D. in Theology and Counseling from the Claremont School of Theology in 1991.
Michael J. Grossman, M.D., has been a longevity medicine specialist since 1978. For over 35 years, they have led classes on marriage enrichment for 1000s of couples.
