TCL Wins Two CES® 2023 Innovation Awards, Reaffirming its Leadership in Display Technology

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, is honored to have won not one, but two CES® 2023 Innovation Awards for its TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C935 and TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C835 (available in North America as 6-Series 75R655). Both products showcased striking innovative design and engineering features that scored highly across the stringent evaluation criteria of the judging panel, joining an elite group of products given this distinction.

The CES® Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The announcement for this year's honorees takes place at CES® Unveiled New York, an intimate event with some of the tech industry's most influential media to showcase what's to come for CES® 2023 in January.

Top-of-the-line Mini LED 4K TV Experience

As an innovator in Mini LED backlight technology, TCL is reaffirming its leadership in the television industry with its C-Series. The first Mini LED TV CES® 2023 Innovation Award goes to the TCL 75C935, the brand's latest generation Mini LED backlight TV. The super-thin and elegant design, combined with outstanding optics and sound, made this product stand out for judges in the exciting Home Audio and Video category.

The 75" TV is a marvel of combined Mini LED and QLED technologies that delivers revolutionary optics with up to 1920 Full Array Local Dimming Zones in 4K resolution, true-to-life colors, and 144Hz VRR. The 75C935 also delivers a room-defining listening experience featuring powerful AI Sonic Adaptation, Sound Tracking, and fine-tuned drivers to create a premium soundstage with Dolby Atmos® 3D audio processing for sound that surrounds. To top it all off, it comes integrated with the personalized experience of Google TV.

Premium Home Entertainment Featuring both Google TV or Roku TV

TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C835 confirms the brand's dominating position in the segment. With TCL's advanced display technologies, sleek design, and accessible home theater performance, it delivers unmatched contrast with Contrast Control Zones, deep color saturation with Quantum Dot technology and powerful clarity with HDR Pro Pack featuring Dolby Vision IQ® for greater brightness among a full palette of rich colors. Featuring Google TV or Roku TV, C835 (R655) delivers a smart interface that is built around the consumer and what they love to watch.

Its incredibly fast refresh rate of up to 144Hz transforms the imagery with thousands of micro-meter-class Mini LEDs for uncompromised contrast and brilliantly smooth illumination. TCL Mini LED backlight powers up to 360 Contract Control Zones, while AiPQ Engine™ uses machine-learning to enhance color, contrast, and clarity.

TCL looks forward to its return at CES® 2023, the most influential tech event in the world, which will be held in Las Vegas this coming January. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover the brand's CES® 2023 Innovation Award winning products and more revolutionizing high-performance TVs on the exhibition floor, so stay tuned for more updates regarding TCL plans at the global tradeshow.

