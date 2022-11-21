CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (TASE: CEL) (the "Company") announces that an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "meeting") will convene on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 15:00 p.m. (Israel time), at the offices of the Company, 10 Ha'gavish Street, Netanya, Israel. An adjourned Meeting, if required, will be held on Tuesday January 3, 2023, at the same time and at the same place. The record date for the Meeting is Tuesday November 29, 2022.

The Agenda of the Meeting

(1) Consideration of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021;

(2) Appointment of Keselman & Keselman, a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as the Company's independent auditors;

(3) Reappointment of Nataly Mishan Zakai (Chairman), Gustavo Traiber (independent director), Eran Shenar, Michael Joseph Salkind and Baruch Itzhak as directors of the Company.

Voting Instructions

The summon statement, and the voting card published by the Company on Monday November 21, 2022 regarding the convening of the Meeting (the "Meeting's Documents") may be viewed on the Magna distribution website at: www.magna.isa.gov.il and on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. website at: www.maya.tase.co.il.

Section 2.10 of the summon statement contains voting instructions for shareholders whose shares are not held via a member of the TASE Clearinghouse (for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange) but instead via a member of the Depositary Trust Company (DTC) or Shareholders who are registered directly with the Company's U.S. transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company.

An Unregistered Shareholder is entitled to vote through the Electronic Voting System. Voting through an Electronic voting card shall be possible until six (6) hours before the assembly time of the General Meeting. In addition, an Unregistered Shareholder shall be entitled to deliver the certificate of ownership through the Electronic Voting System

A shareholder is also entitled to vote at the General Meeting through a voting card. Voting in writing shall be made by way of the second part of the voting card, which is attached to the Report.

The voting card and documents that must be attached thereto as set forth in the voting card, must be delivered to the Company's offices (including by registered mail) including the certificate of ownership (and with respect to a registered shareholder - including a photocopy of an identity card, passport, or certificate of incorporation, as applicable) until four (4) hours before the assembly time of the General Meeting. For this purpose, "time of delivery" is the time on which the voting card and the documents attached thereto arrived at the Company's offices.

Company Contact

Gadi Attias

Chief Financial Officer

investors@cellcom.co.il

Tel: +972-52-998-4774

Investor Relations Contact

Elad Levy

Investor Relations Manager

investors@cellcom.co.il

Tel: +972-52-998-4774

View original content:

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.