CAROLINA PRIDE INTRODUCES NEW CHICKEN BREAST LUNCHMEATS

GREENWOOD, S.C., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Pride, a leading regional producer of Bacon, Hot Dogs, Sausage and Lunchmeats, is introducing four new Chicken Breast lunchmeat items under their Carolina Pride Meats brand. The varieties are: 95% Fat-Free Chicken Breast and 95% Fat-Free Honey Smoked Chicken Breast. Each variety will be available in 4-oz, 4x4 peggable packages, and 10-oz, 4x6 packages.

These delicious new items join a lunchmeat lineup which includes flavored hams, turkey breasts, salami, bologna, and more. Carolina Pride lunchmeats are a key part of a product portfolio that support a 100-plus year heritage of delivering the "true Southern taste" loved by generations of loyal consumers. These new Chicken items have been met with great enthusiasm, and will appear on grocery store shelves in the very near future. The packaging highlights key product attributes and enables consumers to identify product information, serving instructions, and nutritional information for these new Chicken Breast items.

Demand for boneless chicken breast and for chicken breast lunchmeats continues to grow. CEO David Wiggins notes that, "our loyal customers are looking for more great-tasting lunchmeat options, and these new Chicken Breast items deliver on our commitment to provide great food at a good value. In a rapidly changing world, our values of hospitality, quality, and family don't change, which is why we continue to resonate with a growing number loyal customers who consider our brand an important family tradition."

