Bedsure's Blanket Hoodie Leads The Competition with Best Selling Wearable Blankets on Amazon

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Bedsure launched a wide range of blanket hoodie products, expanding the lineup to a new horizon. The upgraded Bedsure blanket hoodie lineup and its one-size-does-not-fit-all approach have received mass popularity among the media, influencers, and customers. Today, Bedsure is proud to announce that Bedsure's Blanket Hoodie lineup has surpassed all of the competitors, and is leading the competition with Best Sellers dominating on Amazon's Wearable Blanket and Kid's Wearable Blanket category.

In 2019, Bedsure entered the blanket hoodie market with the original Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket. The move expanded Bedsure's success into a new category and provided Bedsure's signature coziness to hundreds of thousands more customers worldwide.

2022 Overhaul Took The Lineup To New Height

The new product lineup was overhauled in 2022, focusing on enhanced practicality and personalized fashionability. With the call to "get cozy indoors, comfy outdoors," Bedsure's stylish wearable blanket hoodie lineup is made to provide a tailored coziness experience to its wearers. In contrast to the one-size-fits-all approach adopted by the former leader of the competition, Bedsure opted for an alternative route with multiple colors, lengths, and sizes made available on each blanket hoodie.

Bedsure's approach allows customers to find the blanket hoodie that precisely fits their preferences for practicality, design, color, size, fit, and length, which turns what was a pajama replacement into a fashion statement.

The 2022 upgrade has also made products greener across the lineup. The new categorical Best Seller Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Hoodie, for example, have received the MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX certification for meeting high standards for safety, harmful substances free, and reduced impact on the environment. It is in addition, labelled Climate Pledge Friendly by Amazon to highlight Bedsure's effort to help preserve nature.

Magnificent Popularity Translated into The Leadership of The Category

Bedsure's commitment and strategy have helped Bedsure's Blanket Hoodie lineup to gain significant popularity across various commerce channels, such as Amazon, Shein, Walmart, and More. At the beginning of November, most of Bedsure's Blanket Hoodie products were awarded Amazon's Choice status with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 for their built quality, practicality, style design, comfortability, and, most importantly, the Bedsure Brand.

Most notably, the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket in medium and long length have surpassed the former leader of the product category, as the two variations of the blanket hoodie have now taken the No.1 and No.3 Best Seller spot on Amazon's Wearable Blanket and Kid's Wearable Blanket category. The Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket in medium length also tops as No.2 in the greater Home and Kitchen category.

The Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Hoodie is designed and altered from one of Bedsure's all-time best sellers of Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket, which delivers the utmost warmth to customers for an extra layer of coziness. Made with the same premium microfiber polyester Sherpa material, the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket effectively seals the heat naturally released from the body of its wearers, keeping its wearer to stay cozy and warm during chilly days and nights.

With the extra-fine and soft flannel material on the outside, the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket offers a lovely hand feel, and the thick and puffy Sherpa material on the inside provides the essential warmth for cold winter days. In addition, this thick blanket hoodie in a moderately relaxed fit offers its wearers a dream-come-true coziness.

Available in the Kids, Standard, and Oversize options and over ten colorways, the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket is a versatile fashion statement for extra coziness at home or on the go. Since launch, customers have shared their daily life moments with Bedsure Blanket Hoodies on social media, such as doing chores, walking their dog, picnicking, partying, or just napping.

Popularity Among The Media and Social Influencers

In addition, Bedsure's blanket hoodie lineup has received mass popularity among customers and influencers on social media since its launch. For example, GraySkitz2, an influencer on TikTok, shared his love for Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket on the platform with a short form story. The post went viral on TikTok with over 327,400 views and 27,800 likes, with some fans echoing that they're "literally wearing one right now."

Mitsy270, another TikTok influencer, featured various blanket hoodies from Bedsure on her platform. Mitsy270 showed off the Bedsure Parent-Child Matching Blanket Hoodie as well as Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Hoodie in her video, just in time for Halloween. The post went viral on TikTok with over 452,700 views and received over 85,000 likes.

Moreover, Bedsure's 2022 blanket hoodie product upgrade and its marketing approach have also been tested and approved by accredited global media outlets, such as CountryLiving, People, and more.

"Perfect for indoor and outdoor use," The Spruce stated in a holiday gift guide, "this wearable blanket hoodie comes in 4 sizes to find the right fit for your young one. This blanket hoodie will keep them cozy for many cold days to come." The Spruce's statement provides real-world insight and testimony from a customer's perspective.

With Bedsure now taking the crown as the Best Selling Wearable Blanket Hoodie on Amazon, Bedsure aims to continue its mission to innovatively provide customers with various ways and products to stay cozy at home, on the go, or anywhere in between.

With Black Friday approaching fast, Bedsure is to make a wider-than-ever range of products available at a greater-than-ever discount, covering all of Bedsure's product lineup across categories. Some of the products are already made available at over 20% off during Bedsure's Early Black Friday Sales.

Customers looking to take advantage of the sales may do so on Bedsure's Amazon Storefront at: https://www.amazon.com/stores/BEDSURE/page/8D364C1E-A5B5-4A23-BED7-91D5BBCF3D8E?ref_=ast_bln.

