ADCOLOR Announces Winners of the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

Presented by Amazon, Disney, Google | YouTube and Meta

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today unveiled the winners of the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. This year's illustrious event marks the long-awaited return to a fully in-person gathering following a virtual-only event in 2020 and a smaller, hybrid event in 2021.

ADCOLOR 2022 (PRNewswire)

As part of the ceremony, the organization honored Issa Rae with the 2022 ADCOLOR | ADWEEK Beacon Award for her change-making efforts in using her platform to advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. The organization also honored Grammy Award-winning producer and musician Robert Glasper, as well as prominent figures such as Louis Carr, President of Media Sales at BET Networks; Marvin Chow, Vice President, Global Marketing at Google; and Kinney Edwards, Global Head of Creative Lab at TikTok amongst other industry titans.

Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of diverse communities in the creative industries. The awards recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back." Those honored not only excel in their own careers but also give back to the creative community and support their peers through effective campaigns and ongoing initiatives.

All nominees were carefully reviewed by more than 50 elected judges who represented a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds. This year's honorees in non-competitive categories were chosen by ADCOLOR's highly esteemed Board of Directors and respective partners.

"Congratulations to this year's esteemed honorees and winners, who not only exemplify this year's 'Still Rising' theme, but also our organization's mission of 'Rise Up, Reach Back,'" said ADCOLOR Founder and President, Tiffany R. Warren. "It's been a challenging year filled with ongoing uncertainty and difficulty, but each honoree and winner has continuously displayed incredible perseverance and resilience. We are honored to celebrate this inspiring group of industry veterans, changemakers, and rising stars and to continue highlighting their accomplishments and impactful work."

Please see the below list of this year's winners and honorees:

2022 ADCOLOR WINNERS

AD OF THE YEAR

The Ad of the Year is a single execution or ongoing campaign that pushes boundaries and promotes conversation by highlighting the lives and stories of multicultural, LGBTQ+ and/or other historically excluded groups. The Ad can run on any platform (linear, print, digital, social, etc.), in any format.

WINNER: "The Myth" by Wieden+Kennedy

ADCOLOR IN TECH

The ADCOLOR in Tech Award recipient is a champion of diversity and inclusion in the tech industries, from digital platforms to programmers to educators to product innovators. By pushing boundaries and creating positive change, they set the stage for future generations to take the opportunities they develop even further.

WINNER: Annie Jean-Baptiste, Director, Product Inclusion & Equity, Google

ADCOLOR INFLUENCER

The ADCOLOR Influencer builds community and creates change through their creative content and/or strategic planning on social media platforms. By promoting inclusivity and accessibility on their personal platform, they embody innovative means of digital influence that leads to real-life action.

WINNER: Tony Weaver, Jr., Founder, Weird Enough Productions

CHANGE AGENT

The ADCOLOR Change Agent uses their skill and power to enhance corporate culture and creates a more equitable and inclusive environment for everyone connected to it. They call attention to the talents and potential of others around them, putting plans into action that exceed the scope of their professional role.

WINNER: Mira Kaddoura, Founder, Red & Co.

DEI EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

The ADCOLOR DEI Executive of the Year not only inspires, facilitates and implements progressive change at their own company or organization, their innovation and determination influences the ways others integrate DEI into business models and corporate cultures.

WINNER: Jason Rosario, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, BBDO Worldwide

INNOVATOR

The ADCOLOR Innovator embodies progress and imagination. They stand out among their peers as a game changer when it comes to issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. A pioneer in their goals and their strategies, they create breakthrough opportunities for people and organizations.

WINNER: Kamala Avila-Salmon, Head of Inclusive Content, Lionsgate

MOST VALUABLE PARTNERSHIP (MVP)

The ADCOLOR Most Valuable Partnership (MVP) occurs between people and companies that work together to provide exceptional, highly effective DE&I solutions that impact organizations and industries. The two partners can be agencies, marketers, entertainment and media companies, brands, individuals, non-profits or diverse suppliers with NMSDC or WBENC certification that team up for a short- or long-term project that furthers diversity and inclusion.

WINNER: Google & WNBA Changemaker Partnership

RISING STAR

The ADCOLOR Rising Star is an up-and-comer in the creative industries with less than seven years of experience who is under the age of 30. Their brilliance, determination and shining personality makes them stand out as a leader. In their short time of rising up, they are already reaching back.

WINNER: Rosalina Jowers, Director of Communications & Marketing, Participant

ROCKSTAR

The ADCOLOR Rockstar reveals their brilliance as a visionary leader, through their professional role or their efforts outside it. They have a track record filled with successes, and the potential to accomplish much more. Landing between the Rising Star and the Legend, this individual rocks their own singular path as they encourage others to shine.

WINNER: Devin Baker, Global Creative Director, 72andSunny

2022 ADCOLOR HONOREES

ADCOLOR IN MUSIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR

The ADCOLOR in Music Award recipient is an artist, creative, executive or technician who champions diversity, equity & inclusion in the music industry. Whether a bold-faced name or a player behind the scenes, they use their voice and power onstage and off to fight for change that reaches beyond the world of music.

HONOREE: Robert Glasper, Grammy Award-winning Producer and Musician

ADCOLOR | ADWEEK BEACON

This ADWEEK | ADCOLOR Beacon award celebrates an entertainment and/or media creative who is helping to transform and move the culture forward, specifically with regards to diversity and inclusivity, by rising up while reaching back.

HONOREE: Issa Rae, Writer, Producer, Actress & Entrepreneur

ADCOLOR | ONE CLUB CREATIVES

The ADCOLOR | One Club Creative Award is given to a creative professional from a multicultural background who has demonstrated extraordinary talent and achievement within the media, creative, digital and traditional advertising disciplines. This honor is presented by The One Club for Creativity.

HONOREE: Kinney Edwards, Global Head of Creative Lab, TikTok

HONOREE: Rony Castor & Anthony O'Neill, Creative Directors, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

ADVOCATE

The ADCOLOR Advocate is an LGBTQ+ a professional in the creative industries who increases awareness of issues that affect members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. Their efforts to create progress within the creative industries reverberate into the culture at large.

HONOREE: Alana Mayo, President, Orion Pictures

HONOREE: Leanne Pittsford, CEO & Founder, Lesbians Who Tech & Allies

CATALYST

The ADCOLOR Catalyst uses their platform to serve as the voice of a cause or community, educating and inspiring current and future generations of advertising, marketing, media, PR and entertainment professionals.

HONOREE: Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon

HONOREE: Marvin Chow, VP Global Marketing, Google

HONOREE: Oriel Davis-Lyons, Founder, ONE School

LEGEND

The ADCOLOR Legend is a seasoned industry veteran, a trailblazer who has pushed boundaries leading to positive and long-lasting change. By opening doors for others – and showing them how to turn around and build their own entryways – they have developed a template for future changemakers to elevate the opportunities they have created.

HONOREE: Jill Kelly, U.S. CEO, EssenceMediaCom

HONOREE: Neal Arthur, CEO, Wieden+Kennedy

HONOREE: Shawn Martinbrough, Artist & Author

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

The ADCOLOR Lifetime Achievement Award goes to an industry icon whose longtime professional and personal successes exemplify ADCOLOR's mission of Rising Up and Reaching Back.

HONOREE: Aaron Walton, CEO, Walton Isaacson

HONOREE: Louis Carr, President of Media Sales, BET Networks

HONOREE: Raúl Alarcón, CEO, Chairman, Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS)

MR./MS./MX. ADCOLOR

Mr./Ms./Mx. ADCOLOR are two individuals selected annually who not only carry out the ADCOLOR mission, but can stand in as ambassadors to the ADCOLOR organization. Through their service to the industry and to ADCOLOR, they demonstrate and showcase what it means to truly Rise Up and Reach Back.

Mr. ADCOLOR: Aaron Francois, Senior Connections Strategist | Founder, R/GA | Black Visionaries

Ms. ADCOLOR: Ivy Phan, Art Director, Grey NY

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ADCOLOR