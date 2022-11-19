Anycubic Reveals Exciting Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales for 3D Printers

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a globally renowned 3D printing brand, today announced they're marking the holiday shopping season with a mega Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, featuring the best deals of the year. Anycubic will offer huge discounts on their 3D printers, wash & cure station, resins, filaments, and many combos.

Anycubic's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will be held on their official store, Amazon, AliExpress, eBay, and Walmart. The sale started on Friday, November 18, and runs through Monday, December 4.

"If you or a loved one have been eyeing a 3D printer, now is definitely the time to take the plunge", said Jess Wu, Director of Anycubic Sales and Marketing Center.

"We are excited to offer exceptionally good value combos for many consumables. So why not take advantage of these seasonal deals and bag one our wide variety of printers, and stockpile some consumables for your unique prints!"

Customers can find top picks of both FDM and LCD printers and other 3D printing accessories for up to 50% off.

Featured FDM 3D printer Series:

If you're new to the world of 3D printing, then the Anycubic Kobra Go is a great choice. With a printing dimension of 250 x 220 x 220 mm, the printer can be easily put together 'DIY' style and features the Anycubic LeviQ auto-leveling system, making the Kobra Go the ideal first 3D printer go-to.

If you're looking for larger FDM printers, Anycubic Kobra Plus and Anycubic Kora Max are also on offer at amazing prices.

Featured Resin Printers:

Anycubic Photon M3 Max features a large printing capacity of 300 x 298 x 164 mm, satisfying your best printing needs and giving you a premium printing experience. Get the best deal for this monster!

Anycubic Photon M3 Premium empowered with Anycubic LighTurbo 2.0 brings you extraordinary 8K Precision for your every print!

Also find other resin printers for the best discount of the holiday season. Photon Mono 4K 32% off at $189.99, Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K 32% off at €469.

Anycubic is also offering their special Mystery Boxes of PLA and resin at fantastic value, which could save you up to 58% on your shopping hauls at the Anycubic official store.

Also, find Anycubic Wash & cure 2.0 at the half-cut price of $99

Enjoy an extra $20 off on orders over $200 using PayPal Pay with code "PAYPAL" on the Anycubic official store.

Check out and find Anycubic's global online store allocation on Amazon, AliExpress, eBay, and Walmart to find the best deal for you.

Note: The start time and duration of the events and promotions may vary on different products on different platforms in different countries and regions, the actual discount and price to be shown on the web page shall prevail.

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a leading company in the 3D printing industry specializing in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing, and sales, providing many affordable, high-performance, and smart printers for different customers, consumers, hobbyists, schools, and product designers. Since its establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their imagination and turn creativity into reality.

