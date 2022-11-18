ROOTS MANAGEMENT AND RESURRECTION STREET MINISTRIES PARTNER TO PROVIDE THANKSGIVING FOOD FOR NEEDY NEIGHBORS

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Management and Resurrection Street Ministries (RSM) have teamed up to collect and provide canned and dry food for families in the Mesa area. Residents at eight Treehouse Communities manufactured housing communities launched a three-week food drive, which resulted in four pallets of donated food for RSM's food pantry. In addition, Roots provided a $3,000 contribution to RSM.

Roots logo (PRNewswire)

"Our Thanksgiving food drive is a great example of neighbors helping neighbors," said Matt Mathison, chief executive officer of Roots Management, which owns or manages nearly 50 manufactured housing communities in Arizona. "We're pleased to join our generous residents and Resurrection Street Ministries to help area families enjoy their Thanksgiving holiday with ample nutritious food. Many people are hurting, and we are hopeful this food will make a difference in the lives of people in our community."

"Hundreds of families are in need as tougher economic times are taking their toll on people in the Mesa area, particularly our seniors, veterans and homeless neighbors," said Bill Berry, Resurrection Street Ministries executive director. "We are grateful to the many Treehouse Communities residents who gave of their time and resources to collect hundreds of badly needed canned and dry goods. This is a great way for people to connect with local charities because charity begins at home."

This food drive is the second time that Roots and RSM have partnered to collect holiday food goods. Roots estimates that dozens of residents participated and collected several hundred items.

RSM anticipates that thousands of individuals and families will visit their food pantry in the run-up to Thanksgiving. RSM invites anyone in need to stop by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday (except Thanksgiving day) at 1135 E. Main Street in Mesa.

Roots Management

Roots Management is one of the country's premier manufactured housing companies. With 236 manufactured housing communities across the country, including 49 in Arizona, Roots is dedicated to increasing the availability of housing that people can afford.

Resurrection Street Ministry (RSM)

Resurrection Street Ministry is a multifaceted, collaborative nonprofit organization focusing on human service needs, including providing nutritional food and relief for veterans, senior citizens and other in need in the community. RSM also provides non-emergency transportation to homeless, low-income, and disabled veterans.

