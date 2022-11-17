Top Global Women in Staffing - GHR Healthcare's COO Laura Magner

Laura Magner Named to Staffing Industry Analysts 2022 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GHR Healthcare ("GHR") COO and President Laura Magner has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts ("SIA"), 2022 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List.

Sponsored by Bullhorn for eight years, this list includes 150 women worldwide, 100 in the Americas, and 50 globally. SIA wrote that the women highlighted "have made significant contributions to the success of their companies and the ecosystem. Women on this list include CEOs, entrepreneurs, division heads, technologists, attorneys and more."

In the same release, SIA editor and publisher Subadhra Sriram wrote, "These forward-thinking women have turned challenges into springboards to success. From heading up impactful organizations to steering essential projects to fine-tuning the hybrid model, they have led with grace and empathy."

Laura's highlight on the Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list reads, "Ensuring GHR Healthcare remained a prominent part of the solution during extremely critical times in healthcare and healthcare staffing, COO and President Laura Magner has helped position GHR, headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, as one of the largest healthcare staffing firms in the US. By leading efforts to diversify product lines to capture additional market share throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and keeping focus on streamlining operations and improving efficiencies, Magner drives profitable business forward. Magner has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare staffing, including serving as COO for two other organizations."

In response to being named to the list, Laura said, "I am deeply honored to be included in this group of forward-thinking women that I genuinely admire for their accomplishments. This prestigious award is very meaningful to me, and I am humbled to receive this award."

When asked about her favorite part of working in the staffing industry, Laura said, "[It] is very rewarding as it allows for significant relationships to develop through partnership. Witnessing the success of a perfect match between our clinicians and clients is immensely satisfying. In the staffing industry, you control your own destiny while positively impacting people's lives and the strength and health of communities in our society. Put in the work, and you will see the rewards in your career path."

About GHR Healthcare

Founded in 1993, GHR Healthcare has helped thousands of healthcare facilities, school districts, and community-based organizations meet their staffing needs. The company's brands include General Healthcare Resources, GHR Travel Nursing, GHR RevCycle Workforce, GHR Education, GHR Human Services, GHR Technology, and GHR Search. GHR provides workforce solutions to clients nationwide, including MSP and RPO solutions, contingent, per diem, contract, travel, direct hire, and interim services.

