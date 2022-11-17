SIMWIN SPORTS TEAMS WITH THE SCUTI REWARDS MARKETPLACE TO FUEL ITS SPORTS METAVERSE EXPERIENCE

Innovative virtual sports metaverse taps Scuti as their rewarded gCommerce platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scuti, the pioneering rewarded gCommerce marketplace, is excited to announce that SimWin Sports will join its rewards and advertising network, acquiring and rewarding players for this innovative new sports Metaverse. SimWin Sports is the first virtual league that will allow fantasy sports players and esports fans to watch, predict, collect, play, and earn from their teams 24/7.

The addition of SimWin to the Scuti network will expand the addressable audience that Scuti offers brands to over 20 million monthly users.

SimWin is launching a league of 32 American football teams (followed by basketball, soccer, and other sports) that meld fantasy football, esports, and virtual player ownership into the metaverse. SimWin's virtual sports teams are owned by sports and entertainment legends, including Magic Johnson, Jerry Rice, Marshall Faulk, Mike Singletary, Tracy McGrady, Penny Hardaway, LaMelo Ball, Dr. Jen Welter, Suzanne de Passe, Nick Carter, and more. Users can join the action as virtual sports agents by training, trading, and selling virtual players, hoping to make it to the big leagues with the potential to earn based on performance.

Scuti will integrate its rewarded gCommerce platform into the SimWin experience, allowing brands and sponsors the ability to sell their physical and digital goods directly to players in this living Web3 platform. With every purchase, players are rewarded with Scuti$ Rewards, which can be redeemed for SimWin tokens, or used to buy additional goods from the Scuti Marketplace.

"We know the modern sports fan is as sophisticated as SimWin's sports Metaverse," said David Ortiz, Founder and CEO of SimWin Sports. "Fans are passionate about sports and they want On-Demand access, 24/7-365. But they also celebrate their fandom through video games, fantasy sports, sports betting, lifestyle apparel, collecting physical and digital memorabilia, and more. Scuti's innovative rewards marketplace allows us to pull those elements into our Metaverse, making it a hub for all of their interests."

Scuti's rewarded marketplace will provide players with a gCommerce platform that provides users with universal rewards. Scuti can be accessed from any video game or virtual experience. Players earn rewards by shopping, leveling up, watching videos, or attending eSports events. Scuti helps vendors sell directly to players without disrupting their gameplay and enhances it with rewards they can use to make in-app purchases. Scuti benefits all parties with the perfect trifecta, rewarding and retaining players, generating accretive revenues for game makers, and providing brands with a direct new sales and marketing channel.

"This is the holy grail for brands looking to reach sports, esports, and gaming fans and future-proof their businesses with a Web3.0 program through Scuti and SimWin," said Nicholas Longano, CEO and Founder of Scuti. "SimWin allows brands lifestyle access to a huge and engaged audience, and with the addition of Scuti, that mass awareness and intent created by SimWin can result in a seamless sale which rewards the player and enhances their game experience."

ABOUT SIMWIN SPORTS

SimWin Sports is the world's first digital sports league that provides players, esports fans, and sports bettors the ability to watch, play, predict and collect. It offers daily and season-long fantasy tournaments, where fans can engage by collecting, trading, and managing player NFTs. SimWin Sports, a minority-owned business, is also the first entity in the world to sell professional sports franchises as NFTs, owned by some of the biggest celebrities, athletes, and influencers in the world. Learn more at simwinsports.com , and follow us on all social platforms at @simwinsports.

ABOUT SCUTI

Scuti is the pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the Scuti Network. Scuti's marketplace provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards, which can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency, or to purchase any physical goods in the Scuti catalog.

Scuti was built by video game industry veterans from Blizzard, Epic, Zynga, EA and Microsoft Games Studio and is a portfolio company of Fasanara Capital group investment house. Fasanara Capital is a boutique alternative asset manager offering access to various inventive multi-asset capacity-constrained niche products. The fund manages approximately $3.0 billion in assets. For more information, visit: https://www.scuti.games.

