Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Fiscal first quarter revenue grew 25% year over year to $1.6 billion

Fiscal first quarter billings grew 27% year over year to $1.7 billion

Remaining performance obligation grew 38% year over year to $8.3 billion

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2023, ended October 31, 2022.

Total revenue for the fiscal first quarter 2023 grew 25% year over year to $1.6 billion, compared with total revenue of $1.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter 2022. GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2023 was $20.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $103.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the fiscal first quarter 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2023 was $266.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $170.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the fiscal first quarter 2022. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below.

"Our growth in Q1 was driven by customers continuing to increase their commitments to our security platforms as they are able to choose our best-of-breed capability and simplify their security architecture," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "We are focused on expanding the breadth of our offerings and our pace of innovation to continue to drive share gains in the cybersecurity market."

"We exceeded our top-line guidance while generating $1.2 billion in free cash flow and expanding our operating margins," said Dipak Golechha, chief financial officer of Palo Alto Networks. "We will continue to balance growth with profitability and cash generation to further strengthen our position in the market."

Financial Outlook

Palo Alto Networks provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations.

For the fiscal second quarter 2023, we expect:

Total billings in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion , representing year-over-year growth of between 21% and 24%.

Total revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion , representing year-over-year growth of between 24% and 26%.

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.76 to $0.78 , using 320 million to 326 million shares outstanding.

For the fiscal year 2023, we are broadly raising guidance and expect:

Total billings in the range of $8.95 billion to $9.10 billion , representing year-over-year growth of between 20% and 22%.

Total revenue in the range of $6.85 billion to $6.91 billion , representing year-over-year growth of between 25% and 26%.

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $3.37 to $3.44 , using 325 million to 331 million shares outstanding.

Adjusted free cash flow margin in the range of 34.5% to 35.5%.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes share-based compensation-related charges (including share-based payroll tax expense), acquisition-related costs, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, litigation-related charges, including legal settlements, restructuring and other costs, non-cash charges related to convertible notes, and foreign currency gains (losses) and income and other tax effects associated with these items, along with certain non-recurring expenses and certain non-recurring cash flows. We have not reconciled diluted non-GAAP net income per share guidance to GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share or adjusted free cash flow margin guidance to GAAP net cash from operating activities because we do not provide guidance on GAAP net income (loss) or net cash from operating activities and would not be able to present the various reconciling cash and non-cash items between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures because certain items that impact these measures are uncertain or out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, including share-based compensation expense, without unreasonable effort. The actual amounts of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on the company's GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share and GAAP net cash from operating activities.

Earnings Call Information

Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast for analysts and investors to discuss the company's fiscal first quarter 2023 results as well as the outlook for its fiscal second quarter 2023 today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time/1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Open to the public, investors may access the webcast, supplemental financial information and earnings slides from the "Investors" section of the company's website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com . A replay will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements regarding our ability to balance growth with profitability and cash generation, and our financial outlook for the fiscal second quarter 2023 and fiscal year 2023. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: developments and changes in general market, political, economic, and business conditions; our ability to obtain adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; the duration and global impact of COVID-19; risks associated with managing our growth; risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the discovery of software bugs; shifts in priorities or delays in the development or release of new subscription offerings, or the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscription and support offerings; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of sales cycles; our competition; our ability to attract and retain new customers; our ability as an organization to acquire and integrate other companies, products, or technologies in a successful manner; the effects of supply chain constraints and the global chip and component shortages and other factors affecting the manufacture, delivery, and cost of certain of our products; our debt repayment obligations; and our share repurchase program, which may not be fully consummated or enhance shareholder value, and any share repurchases which could affect the price of our common stock.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on September 6, 2022, which is available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

Palo Alto Networks has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the company's financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures or key metrics.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the company's historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP net income and net income per share, diluted. Palo Alto Networks defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) plus share-based compensation-related charges, including share-based payroll tax expense, acquisition-related costs, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, litigation-related charges, including legal settlements, restructuring and other costs, and non-cash charges related to convertible notes. The company also excludes from non-GAAP net income foreign currency gains (losses) and tax effects associated with these items in order to provide a complete picture of the company's recurring core business operating results. The company defines non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, which includes the potentially dilutive effect of the company's employee equity incentive plan awards and the company's convertible senior notes outstanding and related warrants, after giving effect to the anti-dilutive impact of the company's note hedge agreements, which reduces the potential economic dilution that otherwise would occur upon conversion of the company's convertible senior notes. Under GAAP, the anti-dilutive impact of the note hedge is not reflected in diluted shares outstanding. The company believes that excluding these items from non-GAAP net income and net income per share, diluted, provides management and investors with greater visibility into the underlying performance of the company's core business operating results, meaning its operating performance excluding these items and, from time to time, other discrete charges that are infrequent in nature, over multiple periods.

Billings. Palo Alto Networks defines billings as total revenue plus the change in total deferred revenue, net of acquired deferred revenue, during the period. The company considers billings to be a key metric used by management to manage the company's business and believes billings provides investors with an important indicator of the health and visibility of the company's business because it includes subscription and support revenue, which is recognized ratably over the contractual service period, and product revenue, which is recognized at the time of shipment, provided that all other conditions for revenue recognition have been met. The company considers billings to be a useful metric for management and investors, particularly if sales of subscriptions continue to increase and the company experiences strong renewal rates for subscriptions and support.

Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. In particular, the billings metric reported by the company includes amounts that have not yet been recognized as revenue. Additionally, many of the adjustments to the company's GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in the company's financial results for the foreseeable future, such as share-based compensation, which is an important part of Palo Alto Networks employees' compensation and impacts their performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP, and the components that Palo Alto Networks excludes in its calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results of operations. Palo Alto Networks compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. In the future, the company may also exclude non-recurring expenses and other expenses that do not reflect the company's core business operating results.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2022), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

October 31,

2022

2021 Revenue:





Product $ 330.0

$ 295.5 Subscription and support 1,233.4

951.9 Total revenue 1,563.4

1,247.4 Cost of revenue:





Product 120.1

88.9 Subscription and support 341.8

291.7 Total cost of revenue 461.9

380.6 Total gross profit 1,101.5

866.8 Operating expenses:





Research and development 371.8

339.5 Sales and marketing 615.0

505.9 General and administrative 99.5

104.1 Total operating expenses 1,086.3

949.5 Operating income (loss) 15.2

(82.7) Interest expense (6.8)

(6.9) Other income (expense), net 26.0

(1.6) Income (loss) before income taxes 34.4

(91.2) Provision for income taxes 14.4

12.4 Net income (loss) $ 20.0

$ (103.6)







Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.07

$ (0.35) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.06

$ (0.35)







Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, basic 299.8

292.9 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, diluted 338.4

292.9

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

October 31,

2022

2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 20.0

$ (103.6) Share-based compensation-related charges 278.9

270.2 Acquisition-related costs(1) —

3.1 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 28.7

31.6 Litigation-related charges(2) 1.8

1.8 Restructuring and other costs(3) (2.2)

— Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(4) 1.8

1.8 Foreign currency (gain) loss associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1.8)

1.1 Income tax and other tax adjustments related to the above (60.8)

(35.7) Non-GAAP net income $ 266.4

$ 170.3







GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.06

$ (0.35) Share-based compensation-related charges 0.87

0.88 Acquisition-related costs(1) 0.00

0.01 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 0.08

0.11 Litigation-related charges(2) 0.01

0.01 Restructuring and other costs(3) (0.01)

0.00 Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(4) 0.01

0.01 Foreign currency (gain) loss associated with non-GAAP adjustments (0.01)

0.00 Income tax and other tax adjustments related to the above (0.18)

(0.12) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.83

$ 0.55







GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, diluted 338.4

292.9 Weighted-average dilutive effect of potentially dilutive securities(5) —

33.8 Weighted-average anti-dilutive impact of note hedge agreements (17.8)

(15.0) Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share, diluted 320.6

311.7







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,236.7

$ 588.9 Less: purchases of property, equipment, and other assets 39.6

34.6 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 1,197.1

$ 554.3 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,319.8)

$ (229.9) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 31.1

$ 38.7





(1) Consists of acquisition transaction costs, share-based compensation related to the cash settlement of certain equity awards, and costs to terminate certain employment, operating lease, and other contracts of the acquired companies. (2) Consists of the amortization of intellectual property licenses and covenant not to sue. (3) Consists of adjustments to restructuring and other costs. (4) Consists primarily of non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to the company's convertible senior notes. (5) Includes the potentially dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plan awards and convertible senior notes outstanding and related warrants.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Calculation of Billings (In millions) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

October 31,

2022

2021 Total revenue $ 1,563.4

$ 1,247.4 Add: change in total deferred revenue, net of acquired deferred revenue 185.6

134.2 Billings $ 1,749.0

$ 1,381.6

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)



October 31, 2022

July 31, 2022

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,067.2

$ 2,118.5 Short-term investments 1,736.5

1,516.0 Accounts receivable, net 1,238.1

2,142.5 Short-term deferred contract costs 310.6

317.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 381.1

320.2 Total current assets 5,733.5

6,414.9 Property and equipment, net 353.7

357.8 Operating lease right-of-use assets 260.4

242.0 Long-term investments 2,094.7

1,051.9 Long-term deferred contract costs 520.3

550.1 Goodwill 2,747.7

2,747.7 Intangible assets, net 355.4

384.5 Other assets 478.1

504.7 Total assets $ 12,543.8

$ 12,253.6 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 125.9

$ 128.0 Accrued compensation 268.9

461.1 Accrued and other liabilities 380.4

399.2 Deferred revenue 3,741.3

3,641.2 Convertible senior notes, net 3,678.6

3,676.8 Total current liabilities 8,195.1

8,306.3 Long-term deferred revenue 3,438.3

3,352.8 Long-term operating lease liabilities 283.1

276.1 Other long-term liabilities 119.3

108.4 Total liabilities 12,035.8

12,043.6 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock and additional paid-in capital 2,266.2

1,932.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111.1)

(55.6) Accumulated deficit (1,647.1)

(1,667.1) Total stockholders' equity 508.0

210.0 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,543.8

$ 12,253.6

