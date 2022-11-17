Inkling Launches Inaugural Customer Advisory Board at Illuminate 2022 Annual User Conference

Diverse Group of Strategic Inkling Customers to Collaborate on Customer Community, Product Strategy and Share Best Practices

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital training and knowledge solutions for frontline workers, today announced the creation of its inaugural Customer Advisory Board (CAB). With 12 members representing a wide array of industries, the CAB underscores the priority Inkling puts on understanding first-hand the challenges its customers face in addressing the needs of modern learners, and aligning its product roadmap with marketplace realities. This announcement follows the company's Illuminate user conference, held October 23-26 at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

The CAB consists of members from major global enterprises including Jack in the Box, Ecolab, OrangeTheory Fitness, Whole Foods Market, CHRISTUS Health and more. These businesses represent a range of industries that have large populations of frontline/field workers including healthcare, medical devices, manufacturing and distribution, hospitality, restaurant, and retail and insurance.

Board members are Training, IT, and Operations executives and directors who have implemented the Inkling suite to support their key training and operational knowledge management initiatives across hundreds or thousands of locations.

"At Inkling, our customers are at the heart of everything we do – from our innovations in learning and development (L&D) technology to the superior services we deliver," said Inkling CEO Mike Parks. "The formation of a CAB represents our commitment to being true partners to our customers and helping them achieve their business objectives and success."

The CAB will enable Inkling to establish stronger partnerships with its most progressive users, and garner insights and guidance to ensure that the company's roadmap and product enhancements deliver immediate value to its customers. With a deliberate focus on the voice of the customer, Inkling will gain indispensable market intelligence to validate its corporate strategy.

L&D and operations professionals on the CAB also will have the opportunity to network, share challenges they're facing, and discuss how they are addressing these challenges. Together they also will be able to explore some of the most critical problems facing businesses today, and how training and knowledge can solve them.

The CAB will be self-run, led by officers appointed by the board with support from Inkling. Members will serve for one year, and have the option to renew their term. The board will meet virtually and in-person four times a year.

The first in-person meeting took place at Inkling's Illuminate 2022 user conference in October. This year's conference featured inspirational keynote speakers and Inkling customers who shared case studies and in-depth insights about today's modern learning environment.

"It was great to be back together at an in person conference," said Shawn Thomas, Director, IT Business Partner for Enterprise Learning at Bristol-Myers Squibb. "Our CAB session was particularly valuable, as we were able to sit with a group of our peers and discover that we were all facing the same challenges. Then we were able to collaborate with each other and share how we are all addressing those challenges, which was extremely insightful and inspiring."

"The Inkling #illuminate2022 Customer Advisory Board session was thought-provoking and energizing. It was a perfect kickoff for the rest of the conference!" said Courtney Cordova, Global Executive Leader of Learning & Development, Whole Foods Market.

Customers had an opportunity to share how they use Inkling's digital learning solutions to drive greater business value at Illuminate, including:

Bristol Myers-Squibb - Post Pandemic Agility, Scalability & Growth

Christus Health - Better Performance with Inkforms

Otsuka - Ensuring Global Compliance with Centralized Control & Decentralized Flexibility

Whole Foods Market - Driving Reduced Labor Costs and Better Operational Efficiency

Themed "Better Together," the conference highlighted agility, teaming, and driving business results with better training and knowledge for frontline workers.

About Inkling

Inkling is an operational LXP and microlearning platform that transforms the way organizations engage and motivate their frontline workers by digitizing operational training & knowledge at the speed of work. The company's portfolio of solutions has proven to reduce costs and employee turnover, while increasing revenue, employee engagement, and customer satisfaction. Training and operations teams across some of the largest global enterprises use Inkling to enable millions of essential, frontline workers everyday to do their best work, reducing onboarding and training time and improving job performance. Inkling distinguishes itself by creating a framework that unleashes employee potential in three critical ways: Meeting employees on the devices they use most, with digitally enabled tools to get work done right, the first time; aligning organizations' strategic initiatives by communicating out to the field in real time with context about decisions and engagement analytics; and fostering brand advocacy in employees to promote their discretionary effort and develop loyalty. Inkling has earned numerous industry accolades including being named a leader in the Aragon Learning Globe, winning the Aragon Research Innovation Award for Learning two consecutive years, and helping their customers earn more than 50 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards. Founded in 2009, the company is based in San Francisco.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

