GENESCO TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS AND HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON DECEMBER 2, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that the Company will report results for the third quarter fiscal 2023 on December 2, 2022, before the market opens, and hold its quarterly earnings conference call at 7:30 a.m. (central) the same day.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at https://www.genesco.com/investor-relations/news-events/events

An audio archive of the call will be available for up to one year at https://www.genesco.com/investor-relations/news-events/events

December 2, 2022 , at In addition, a summary of the third quarter results will be available on the Genesco website on, at https://www.genesco.com/investor-relations/news-events/events

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,410 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com , www.journeys.ca , www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.schuh.ie , www.schuh.eu , www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. Genesco is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and the Company's environmental, social and governance stewardship. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com .

