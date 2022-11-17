Daytona Beach Area to Offer Plenty of Activities to Celebrate the Holidays

Magic of Lights®, Turkey Run, Shows at Peabody Auditorium Among the Scheduled Activities

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that Hurricane Nicole has passed, visitors and residents will discover a wide range of holiday events and spectaculars to enjoy during their visit to the Daytona Beach Area this winter. Whether it's a holiday light display, one of the largest car shows and swap meets in America or holiday shows, the opportunities to celebrate the holidays are endless.

Magic of Lights:

The iconic Daytona International Speedway transforms from a high-speed race track to holiday heaven with the Magic of Lights® Holiday Display. From Nov. 18-Jan. 1, the 1.5-mile display will feature over a million of the latest LED bulbs and all-new digital animation technologies specially created for the Speedway.

Turkey Run:

The Daytona Turkey Run on Nov. 24-27 features thousands of unique automobiles and swap meet vendors in the infield of the "World Center of Racing," Daytona International Speedway. Considered to be largest combined car show and swap meet in the United States, this family-friendly four-day event takes place every Thanksgiving holiday week.

Peabody Auditorium:

The historic Peabody Auditorium, located in the heart of the tourism district in Daytona Beach, will host a trio of holiday shows beginning with country music star Martina McBride, who will be performing her "Joy of Christmas" tour on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. The popular Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker" will be performed by the Volusia Civic Ballet on Dec. 4 and the brand-new musical "Million Dollar Quartet" will wrap up the holiday shows on Dec. 5.

Stetson Mansion Christmas Spectacular Holiday Home Tour:

The Stetson Mansion Christmas Spectacular Holiday Home Tour takes place at "Florida's first luxury estate," the famed Victorian Gilded Age residence built in 1886. Its original, rich architectural details make the perfect backdrop for elaborate holiday decorations, which are different each year. Designer decorations from around the world will adorn the mansion and each of the ten rooms. Come and experience how Stetson Mansion has decked the halls on one of these enchanting self-guided tours, offered four to six times per day Nov. 1 through January 21. Reservations are required.

Rose Villa Southern Table & Bar:

Located in Ormond Beach, Rose Villa Southern Table and Bar will transform into a Gingerbread Fantasy decorative light display that evokes classic storybook memories. From Nov. 18 through Jan. 5, 2023, visitors can stop to take a family photo or a selfie outside of in this historic Victorian jewel. During Gingerbread Fantasy, the restaurant will be decorated with larger-than-life Gingerbread men, towering lollipops, unique topiary snowmen, the "dogs of Rose Villa," stained glass windows reflecting gingerbread men, gold bells, candy canes and candied fruit, and of course hundreds of colorful lights reaching from the ground to the top of the two and a half story rooftop.

Riverfront Esplanade:

The brand-new mile-long Riverfront Esplanade, a gathering space and botanical garden located along the Halifax River, will have holiday activities planned throughout the month of December including a pet parade, carolers, movies on the lawn, visits from Santa Claus and Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical. Guitarist and vocalist Jonathan Butler will be performing his "Oh Holy Night Christmas" concert at The News-Journal Center.

To view all the events happening in the Daytona Beach Area during the holiday season, including holiday parades, a boat parade, New Year's Eve celebration and the Stetson Mansion Christmas Spectacular Holiday Home Tour, visit www.DaytonaBeach.com

