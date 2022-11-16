ZENVIA Reports Q3 2022 Results

Best quarterly profitability metrics recorded since IPO leveraged by our focus on profitability
Adjusted Gross Margins of 48% and Normalized EBITDA of BRL 9.9 million
Positive FCF of BRL 3.5 million in the quarter
SaaS business expanded +45% YoY proforma boosted by NRE of 123% in Q3
Net Revenues up 10% YoY and 37.9% YTD
Funding gap reduction with earn-outs renegotiation
SÃO PAULO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today reported its operational and financial metrics for the third quarter of 2022.
Cassio Bobsin, Founder & CEO of ZENVIA, said: "Over the past year, we have doubled down on our strategic plan to position Zenvia as a SaaS company, offering the most complete CX journey in Latin America, with a clear path to profitability. This quarter proves us right, with our best EBITDA* since the IPO and positive free cash flow despite the challenging environment. Our achievements are a direct result of finding and capitalizing on development opportunities in the short- and medium-term to maximize profitability. We expect to continue balancing profitability and growth, at the same time we pursue to optimize our capital structure. We will intensify our efforts to capture additional synergies and cross-selling opportunities to return to our historical pattern of growing at a sustainable and profitable pace."
Shay Chor, CFO & IRO of ZENVIA, said: "As we acknowledge the challenging global funding environment for tech companies, we have been taking a series of initiatives to preserve cash and generate EBITDA, including D1 and Movidesk's agreements to extend the payment terms of earn-outs and rigid cost controls. We are proud to have delivered in this quarter our best EBITDA* as a listed company, coupled with positive free cash flow, and we expect to finish the year with positive figures, as you can see in our updated guidance. With our funding gap until the end of 2023 now significantly reduced, we will continue to pursue and execute on our plan and focus on expanding gross profit and generating EBITDA."
Key Financial Metrics
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
YoY
9M 2022
9M 2021
YoY
Total Customers
13,976
11,302
23.7 %
13,976
11,302
23.7 %
Net Revenues (BRL MM)
180.4
163.7
10.2 %
581.8
422.1
37.9 %
Adjusted Gross Profit (BRL MM)
86.6
57.8
49.9 %
230.4
135.8
69.7 %
Adjusted Gross Margin
48.0 %
35.3 %
12.7p.p.
39.6 %
32.2 %
7.4p.p.
Subsequent Events
- On October 26, 2022, Zenvia announced the successful renegotiation of remaining payments linked to the acquisitions of D1 and Movidesk: payments to be diluted over two and three years, respectively, and the amount to be paid until the end of 2023 was reduced from BRL 360 million to BRL 31 million.
- On November 10, 2022, Zenvia's management approved a review of the corporate structure aimed at reducing the Company's current workforce by 118 employees, representing approximately 9% of Zenvia's total workforce in Latin America. Zenvia is committed to supporting affected employees with healthcare and career replacement opportunities. Management currently estimates to reduce around BRL 40.0 million of its personnel expenses on a yearly basis as of 2023, with charges primarily consisting of severance payments, employee benefits and other related costs of BRL 5.0 million expected to impact fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Such reduction is in line with the current global economic scenario and the acceleration of the integration of acquisitions and is being combined with several other cost-cutting actions as the Company focuses on cash preservation and EBITDA generation. Altogether, these actions are expected to generate approximately BRL 70 million in savings on a yearly basis as of 2023.
Our Business Lines
SaaS Business
SaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics
Q3 2022
9M 2022
Total Customers
6,517
6,517
Net Revenues (BRL MM)
72.1
188.5
Adjusted Gross Profit (BRL MM)
49.4
126.8
Adjusted Gross Margin
68.5 %
67.3 %
Net Revenue Expansion (NRE)
123 %
123 %
Performance
CPaaS Business
CPaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics
Q3 2022
9M 2022
Total Customers
7,898
7,898
Net Revenues (BRL MM)
108.2
393.4
Adjusted Gross Profit (BRL MM)
36.7
102.0
Adjusted Gross Margin (%)
33.9 %
25.9 %
Performance
Financial Results
Consolidated Revenue
Consolidated Revenue in Q3 2022 totaled BRL 180.4 million, up 10.2% YoY, reflecting M&A gains and organic growth.
Profitability
Agreements to extended earn-out payments
On October 26, 2022, we announced agreements with the founders of D1 and Movidesk to extend the payment terms of the earn-outs. These agreements are key to reducing our funding gap to BRL 31.0 million from BRL 360.0 million until the end of 2023, allowing us to focus on generating EBITDA.
For D1, the last fixed installment due to certain former shareholders on March 31, 2023, of BRL 40.0 million, will now be paid, as follows: (i) BRL 7.3 million in January 2023, (ii) BRL 3.7 million in February 2023, (iii) BRL 4.6 million in March 2023 and (iv) 23 monthly installments of BRL 1.2 million between April 2023 and February 2025, subject to accrued interests in line with Zenvia's current bank financing costs.
For Movidesk, the earn-out payment due to certain former shareholders, previously expected to total BRL 320.0 million, will now be paid in fixed and variable installments subject to accrued interest in line with Zenvia's current bank financing costs. Per the terms of the agreement, (i) 12 fixed monthly installments of BRL 100,000 will be paid from January 2023 until December 2023, (ii) BRL 204.4 million will be paid in 36 fixed monthly installments subject to accrued interest from January 2024 until December 2026, and (iii) an additional variable amount calculated in terms of certain gross margin targets achieved by the end of September 2023, currently expected to total BRL 24.0 million, will be paid in 6 monthly installments subject to accrued interest from January 2024 until June 2024.
Review of our Corporate Structure
On November 10, 2022, Zenvia's management approved a review of the corporate structure aimed at reducing the Company's current workforce by 118 employees, representing approximately 9% of Zenvia's total workforce in Latin America. Zenvia is committed to supporting affected employees with healthcare and career replacement opportunities.
Management currently estimates to reduce around BRL 40.0 million of its personnel expenses on a yearly basis as of 2023, with charges primarily consisting of severance payments, employee benefits and other related costs of BRL 5.0 million expected to impact fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.
Such reduction is in line with the current global economic scenario and the acceleration of the integration of acquisitions and is being combined with several other cost-cutting actions as the Company focuses on cash preservation and EBITDA generation.
Altogether, these actions are expected to generate approximately BRL 70 million in savings on a yearly basis as of 2023.
Guidance
Given our focus on profitability and cash preservation, we are introducing the expected Normalized EBITDA range for the end of 2022 and also updating our full year guidance to better reflect our performance and projections.
FY 2022 Guidance
New
Old
Revenue (millions)
BRL $740 - $790
BRL $875-925
Y/Y Growth
22% - 31%
43%-51%
CPaaS Revenue
BRL $490 - $515
BRL$600-620
SaaS Revenue
BRL $250 - $275
BRL$275-305
Adjusted Gross Margin
38% - 40%
35% - 36%
Y/Y Expansion
5.7p.p. - 7.7p.p.
2.7p.p. - 3.7p.p
CPaaS Adj Gross Margin
~27%
~22%
SaaS Adj Gross Margin
~65%
~65%
EBITDA(1) (millions)
BRL $10 - $15
NA
Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Conference Call
The Company will host a webcast on November 17, 2022, at 10:00 am EDT to discuss its operational and financial metrics. To access the webcast presentation, click here.
Additional information regarding Zenvia can be found at https://investors.zenvia.com.
Click here to see our full Investor Day Video Presentation or go to our investor relations website, in the events section, at the following link: https://investors.zenvia.com/news-events/company-events/
Contacts
Investor Relations
Caio Figueiredo
Fernando Schneider
Media Relations – Grayling
Lucia Domville – (646) 824-2856 – lucia.domville@grayling.com
Fabiane Goldstein – (954) 625-4793 – fabiane.goldstein@grayling.com
About ZENVIA
Our SaaS Portfolio
Solution
Former
Focus
Zenvia Attraction
Zenvia Campaign
Active end-customer acquisition campaigns
Zenvia Conversion
Sirena
Converting leads into sales using multiple communication channels
Zenvia Service
Movidesk
Enabling companies to provide amazing customer service with structured support across multiple channels
Zenvia Success
Sensedata
Enabling companies to continuously engage customers based on their individual context, promoting healthy and long-lasting relationships, transforming data into insights
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Q3
9M
2022
2021
Variation
2022
2021
Variation
Income Statement
(non audited)
(non audited)
(non
(non audited)
(in thousands of BRL$)
( %)
(in thousands of BRL$)
( %)
Revenue
180,351
163,716
10.2 %
581,829
422,061
37.9 %
Cost of services
-106,374
-110,914
-4.1 %
-382,380
-297,500
28.5 %
Gross profit
73,977
52,802
40.1 %
199,449
124,561
60.1 %
Selling and marketing expenses
-34,389
-22,314
54.1 %
-90,579
-60,514
49.7 %
Administrative expenses
-33,158
-79,489
-58.3 %
-107,498
-126,678
-15.1 %
Research and development expenses
-17,395
-5,091
241.7 %
-46,588
-16,100
189.4 %
Allowance for credit losses
-1,044
-1,407
-25.8 %
-5,041
-4,653
8.3 %
Other income and expenses, net
-8,976
1,939
n.m.
-28,960
1,759
n.m
Operating profit
-20,985
-53,560
-60.8 %
-79,217
-81,625
-3.0 %
Finance costs
-24,169
-10,838
123.0 %
-55,647
-37,807
47.2 %
Finance income
6,956
2,427
186.6 %
28,506
21,092
35.2 %
Net finance costs
-17,213
-8,411
104.6 %
-27,141
-16,715
62.4 %
Loss before income tax and social contribution
-38,198
-61,971
-38.4 %
-106,358
-98,340
8.2 %
Deferred income tax and social contribution
10,793
3,856
179.9 %
26,678
13,512
97.4 %
Current income tax and social contribution
-399
-1,458
-72.6 %
-1,122
-2,090
-46.3 %
Non-controlling interests
27
0
n.m
43
0
n.m
Loss for the period attributable to Owners of the Company
-27,777
-59,573
n.m
-80,759
-86,918
-7.1 %
Q3
9M
Cash Flow Statement
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands of BRL$)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
68,116
-90,326
81,538
-115,865
Net cash used in investing activities
-21,938
-356,547
-341,361
-383,961
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
-48,421
955,296
-183,628
1,023,327
Exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
3,177
25,010
-17,687
26,422
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
934
533,433
-461,138
549,923
Balance Sheet
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
(in thousands of BRL$)
Assets
Current assets
789,036
766,059
310,124
Cash and cash equivalents
609,903
582,231
121,093
Trade and other receivables
119,364
142,407
147,413
Tax assets
15,833
15,936
30,266
Derivative and Financial instruments
-
74
-
Prepayments
38,508
20,918
5,511
Other assets
5,428
4,493
5,841
Non-current assets
1,012,047
1,077,790
1,578,531
Tax assets
218
112
195
Prepayments
2,014
2,271
2,539
Financial Investment
6,820
7,005
7,831
Property, plant and equipment
16,107
15,732
19,413
Intangible assets and goodwill
986,852
1,050,357
1,521,321
Deferred Tax Assets
-
2,276
27,193
Other Assets
36
37
39
Total assets
1,801,083
1,843,849
1,888,655
Balance Sheet
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
(in thousands of BRL$)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
322,135
429,883
461,152
Loans and borrowings
55,798
64,415
86,900
Trade and other payables
107,151
144,424
232,957
Liabilities from acquisitions
111,790
176,069
70,214
Tax liabilities
14,977
15,736
15,665
Employee benefits
25,702
21,926
42,085
Lease liabilities
2,057
2,220
1,718
Deferred revenue
4,003
4,582
11,218
Taxes to be paid in installments
522
511
395
Derivative and Financial Instruments
135
-
-
Non-current liabilities
333,205
210,764
305,243
Liabilities from acquisitions
156,648
60,220
209,131
Trade and other payables
2,164
936
1,260
Loans and borrowings
160,673
143,723
91,398
Lease liabilities
2,414
2,038
2,431
Provisions for tax, labor and civil risks
1,175
1,369
481
Deferred tax liabilities
9,303
1,756
-
Taxes to be paid in installments
828
722
503
Employee Benefits
-
-
39
Equity
1,145,743
1,203,202
1,122,260
Capital
953,643
957,523
957,525
Reserves
224,401
226,599
261,186
Translation reserve
25,530
34,638
-
Accumulated losses
(57,831)
(15,558)
(96,317)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
(134)
Total equity and liabilities
1,801,083
1,843,849
1,888,655
Q3
9M
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands of BRL$)
Gross profit
73,977
52,802
199,449
124,561
(+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations
12,633
4,981
31,010
11,265
Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1)
86,610
57,783
230,459
135,826
Revenue
180,351
163,716
581,829
422,061
Gross margin
41.0 %
32.3 %
34.3 %
29.5 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin(2)
48.0 %
35.3 %
39.6 %
32.2 %
(1) Adjusted Gross Profit
(2) Adjusted Gross Margin
Q3
9M
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands of BRL$)
EBITDA
-178
-42,899
-24,921
-54,665
(+) Expenses related to IPO Grants
0
45,074
0
47,025
Adjusted EBITDA
-178
2,175
-24,921
-7,640
Indebtedness
Interest
September 30,
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
(in thousands of BRL$)
Working capital
100% CDI+2.40% to 5.46% and 8.60% to 12.95%
137,298
163,138
171,471
Debentures
18.16 %
41,000
45,000
45,000
Total
178,298
208,138
216,471
