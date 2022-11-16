Vinamilk Invests in New "Mega" Dairy Factories to Accelerate Export Supply Capacity

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinamilk, Vietnam's leading dairy company, has made significant progress in ensuring its production capacity can meet the domestic and export demand in the next two to three years with two vital construction projects.

The first will see the building of the largest dairy plant in Hung Yen province, and the second being the Moc Chau dairy complex in the northwest going along with the existing factories and farms system of Vinamilk. When finished, these two projects will increase the 20% production capacity of Vinamilk in preparation for the foreseeable future and strengthen the company's position in the market.

The Hung Yen dairy plant will connect existing Vinamilk dairy farms, warehouses, and distribution systems to create a sustainable ecosystem and deliver substantial economic benefits. The dairy plant with a total capacity of 400 million liters per year will produce a variety of dairy products to increase supply to Northern Vietnam and for export to ASEAN regions, China, Japan, and South Korea amongst others.

The USD 130 million Moc Chau dairy complex, on the other hand, will be a modern, closed agricultural ecosystem consisting of high-tech dairy farms and processing factories that will serve as an additional ecotourism factor. This project which will be implemented in two phases will ultimately produce up to 1,000 tonnes per day to adequately meet global demands.

Vinamilk's production facilities in Vietnam, including 13 factories and 14 farms, have been following international standards, contributing to its brand value and rapid growth over the decade. Over the last 15 years, a total of USD 615 million have been invested in its factories.

The company also diversified into the powdered milk segment with two factories in Vietnam. One of them - the Vietnam Powdered Milk Factory – has a production capacity of 54,000 tonnes per year, meeting the needs of nearly one million children every year with well-known product ranges such as Dielac, RiDielac, and Optimum Gold.

More importantly, the variety of dairy offerings is produced using highly automated systems powered by leading technology to lock in the nutrients and natural taste, especially seen in Vinamilk's Optimum Gold. This baby infant formula contains HMO, the third most abundant component found in breast milk. HMO alongside 26 vitamins, minerals, and DHA help prevent pathogen adhesion, support healthy digestion, and enhance the immune system.

"Vinamilk products are exported to over 57 countries and territories globally. With our production capacity ramped up, we are better positioned to serve the various needs of the global market," shared Vo Trung Hieu, International Business Director of Vinamilk. "Our commitment to our customers remains strong, with the research and development of new product formulas aligned with market needs, including our design and packaging that are made from recycled materials."

Founded in 1976, Vinamilk is the leading dairy company in Vietnam which is listed among the top 40 largest dairy companies in the world by revenue and the top 10 of the world's most valuable dairy brands with a value of USD 2.8 billion. Vinamilk has now expanded its scale to 46 subordinate units in Vietnam and Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines, the USA, and New Zealand.

