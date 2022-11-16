US Radiology Specialists Named to Triangle Business Journal's Annual List of Fastest Growing Companies for Third Consecutive Year

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, Inc., one of the nation's premier physician-owned radiology practices, has been recognized by the Triangle Business Journal as one of the region's fastest-growing private companies in 2022 . This year's award is the company's third consecutive appearance on the publication's annual Fast 50 list.

The Triangle Business Journal's 30th annual Fast 50 rankings highlight the privately held companies in the Raleigh, NC, region that have posted the most substantial year-over-year growth rates. For 2022, US Radiology Specialists ranked #8 on the Fast 50 – the second time the company has landed in the top 10 in the last 3 years.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of our team's tremendous effort to continue making the best of radiology better to improve lives. US Radiology continues to expand its capabilities to provide patients with best-in-class care. In the past year, we performed an additional 1.2 million procedures annually, partnered with two high-quality subspecialized radiology groups, added over 1,000 team members, and increased our national outpatient imaging center network by 30 centers," said John Perkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of US Radiology Specialists. "While we have a national presence across 14 states, we are proud to be based here in Raleigh – a business-friendly community with an exceptional talent pool and a great quality of life."

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 4,500 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, our team conducts nearly 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

