Terraform Capital Announces the Release of Terraform Fund, LP's 2021 Audited Returns

Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terraform Capital, LLC, announces the release of Terraform Capital Fund, LP's performance results for 2021 with an annual return of 46.52%. These results significantly outperform the three benchmark indexes, the NASDAQ, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the S&P 500, whose returns for the same period were 21.4%, 18.7%, and 26.9% - respectively.

"We were quite proud of our 2020 returns which came in at 47.3%, and to nearly match that figure in 2021 is representative of the quality of work from our team and a relentless effort from management to deliver real, solid results for our partners." shared Mike Poutre, Terraform's CEO. "Our success can be attributed to a common sense approach to investing, a dedicated and diligent team, and countless hours spent in the worthy pursuit of excellence."

Launched in 2020, the fund identifies investments in blockchain-based technologies, and related cutting-edge technologies around the globe. Since inception, the fund has generated consistently high returns in increasingly difficult market conditions.

For more information, visit www.terraform.capital.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terraform-capital-announces-the-release-of-terraform-fund-lps-2021-audited-returns-301679340.html

SOURCE Terraform Capital

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.