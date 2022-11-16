Tarena Added to the List of "Approved Education Providers" published by China's Ministry of Education

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China, announced that the Company has been successfully selected for inclusion into the list of "Approved Education Providers" for "Promoting Employment of College Graduates through Connecting Talent Supply with Employers' Demand (Phase II)("Connect Program"), recently published by the Department of College Students Affairs of the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Under the guidance of the MoE, Tarena will launch education and employment support programs that will help college students obtain knowledge and skills demanded by employers either through supporting colleges to integrate employment-driven courses into college curriculum or to provide value-add courses to enhance graduates' comprehensive capabilities and employability.

Ms. Yin Sun, the Chief Executive Officer of Tarena, commented, "Assisting fresh graduates in locating high-quality employment has always been one of Tarena's top priorities. Currently, cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, and network security are the driving force behind the rapid growth of the digital economy, and students who master these skills have a better chance of finding employment that offers strong future prospects. As part of the MoE's Connect Program, we are excited to partner with universities to foster talents by providing differentiated curriculums in these areas to meet their evolving demands and by leveraging our advantages and insights in course development, education, and employment services."

Tarena has established a targeted talent training and human resource improvement program, which combines professional learning with a scientific approach to job search that help college graduates find high-quality jobs faster. In addition, the Company will coordinate with 250,000 enterprises and hold regular "dual job fairs" across 43 large and medium-sized cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, etc., to build employment platforms for graduates, realizing the goal of "one location to study, multiple locations for employment," and providing premium employment channels.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers IT-focused supplementary STEAM education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen. Aiming to encourage "code to learn," Tarena embraces the latest trends in STEAM education and technology to develop children's logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.

