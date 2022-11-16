Private Advisor Group Ranked as Barron's Top-10 RIA Firm for Fourth Consecutive Year

MORRISTOWN, N.J.

,

Nov. 16, 2022

/PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year,

, one of the largest and fastest-growing wealth management firms in the country*, has been named a top-10 registered investment firm (RIA) on

Barron'

s list of '2022 Top 100 RIA firms.' The annual ranking, now in, is based on criteria including the firm's assets under management (AUM), technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and more.

"We are honored to be acknowledged again by Barron's alongside such an impressive group of firms," said Frank Smith, President of Private Advisor Group. "This truly is a team effort, and I could not be more proud of our community of advisors, their staff, and our home office team, not only for their excellent work, but for the quality and dedication which Private Advisor Group delivers year after year."

Since its founding, Private Advisor Group has consistently demonstrated an ability to grow successfully and sustainably in the independent financial advisory space. In March, Private Advisor Group launched its Advisor Alignment and Equity Program, which allows advisors to sell a portion of revenue for an equity-sharing opportunity and potentially gain access to additional working capital to fund growth opportunities in areas such as continuity and succession planning, hiring, marketing, mergers and acquisitions and more.

Private Advisor Group provides the flexibility of independence coupled with the specialized support advisors need to run their practices. With $29 billion in assets under management,* Private Advisor Group serves 750 independent advisors nationwide, providing a variety of flexible options to best serve each advisor's unique business model.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. Serving over $29 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies that strive to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession solutions and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top ten registered investment advisory firm since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria including: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets managed, revenue generated, technology spending, number of clients, size and diversity of staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

