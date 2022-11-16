Peloton Expands Relationship with Amazon in the UK and Germany

World's Largest Connected Fitness Company Broadens Distribution Channels to Engage Millions of Existing and Prospective Peloton Members for Holiday Gifting

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Amazon. The Peloton Bike, Guide, and select accessories are now available for purchase in Amazon's UK store . Peloton will also launch in Amazon's German store in the coming weeks.

As part of the Amazon experience, the Peloton Bike will be available with a convenient in-home delivery, and for the first-time customers will have the option to assemble the Bikes themselves or select an expert assembly option which is available in mainland UK, excluding Northern Ireland. The in-home delivery and expert assembly are offered at no additional cost to customers.

Peloton and Amazon's further collaboration enables Peloton to expand its distribution channels to immediately engage millions of Peloton Members and prospective Members by making its products and accessories more readily accessible on Amazon. This announcement follows Peloton's launch on Amazon in the US in August 2022 and its inclusion in the Prime Early Access Sale in the US.

"The UK and Germany are strategic markets for Peloton where we have built sizable and engaged Member communities. Further expanding our distribution channels through Amazon is our latest move to make Peloton readily accessible and to meet our Members where they are. Peloton's collaboration with Amazon increases access to Peloton's connected fitness products and the vast library of thousands of instructor-led fitness and wellness classes," said Peloton's General Manager for International, Manu Seigner.

"Peloton is such a great addition to the fitness products range available for Amazon customers," said Neil Sentance, Director of EU Sports at Amazon. "We're delighted Peloton is offering another way for Amazon customers to be part of that community energized by fitness at home. With Amazon's convenient shopping experience, fast delivery, great offers and deals, as well as instalments and other payment options for eligible customers, we hope to further Peloton's mission by providing customers with high quality, innovative products to take their health and fitness to the next level."

Peloton products available at launch on Amazon in the UK will include:

Peloton Bike : Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22" HD Touchscreen. Priced at £1,345 GBP at launch.

Peloton Guide: Strength Training Device with Built-In Camera Technology, Movement Tracker, and Handheld Remote with Voice Activation. Priced at £275 GBP at launch.

Select Peloton accessories - additional accessories including Peloton Cycling Shoes will be available soon.

For more information and images, please click here for the Peloton Bike, and here for the Peloton Guide. A Peloton Membership is required to access Peloton content on the Peloton Bike and Peloton Guide.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is the leading connected fitness platform with a loyal community of nearly 7 million Members worldwide. A category innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton's first-of-its-kind subscription platform seamlessly combines innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Its world-renowned instructors, coach and motivate Members to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton continues to scale across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

