InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Emphasize Hips (BEC 211)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to add fullness to the hips," said an inventor, from Brockton, Mass., "so I invented the HIP SIZERS. My design would emphasize this area of body for a more attractive and voluptuous appearance."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides wearers with the look of voluptuous hips. In doing so, it offers shape and curves to enhance these areas of the body. As a result, it could increase confidence and self-esteem and it could enhance the appearance of various articles of clothing. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for women, especially those with slender hips. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-211, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp