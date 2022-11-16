HHOGene GPods Launched World Cup Earbuds Shells

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Cup 2022 will be played from 20 November to 18 December. HHOGene GPods, as the world's first true wireless light earbuds, not only can provide over 300,000 color combinations, but also enable users to express their style by various earbuds shells. They have released limited edition earbuds shells of 8 popular championship teams for this World Cup to enable users to shine during this World Cup, synchronizing dynamic light effects with the rhythm of music. Just like the spirit of HHOGene, users can dare to shine, shine for what they love, what they support and what they are crazy about.

HHOGene GPods Shells (PRNewswire)

The World Cup GPods shells not only enable people to show their love and passion for their team but also convey the unique brand message of HHOGene. Users can imagine wearing GPods with a World Cup shell, accompanying their favorite team to the end of the World Cup and witnessing the birth of a new world champion. It would be unforgettable and fascinating. These new World Cup-themed shells perfectly integrate GPods' product features and brand genes with the soccer tournament's vitality and competitive spirit, endowing everyone with a shining World Cup experience.

HHOGene GPods' World Cup earbuds shells are now available for purchasing on their website, and they will release more custom cases with different themes in the future.

HHOGene GPods World Cup Shells: https://www.hhogene.com/world-cup.

