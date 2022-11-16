EY Future Workplace Index reveals surprisingly rosy attitudes on commercial real estate investment despite economic tightening

Index finds that 58% of US C-suite and business leaders will invest in real estate decision-making amid the current inflation and interest rate environment

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced the launch of its second annual EY Future Workplace Index (the Index), which tracks executive sentiment and behavioral data around the workplace of the future. The survey reveals surprisingly optimistic attitudes from company leadership on real estate investment despite economic tightening.

Which of the following programs, if any, has your organization deployed to encourage employees to return to the office? (PRNewswire)

The US economy is undeniably cooling, and a recession is anticipated in 2023. However, regardless of investment decisions, the macroeconomic outlook is forcing leaders to scrutinize their office portfolios from a new perspective. Amid the current inflation and interest rate environment, the Index found that just 33% of US C-suite business leaders will downsize their investment in commercial real estate, while 58% say they will invest in commercial real estate, which could include enhancing or expanding the real estate footprint.

"The economic downturn will force leaders to make important decisions regarding their real estate portfolios — from investments, to space optimization, to workforce models," says Mark Grinis, EY Americas Real Estate, Hospitality & Construction Leader. "Employers are beginning to understand that they need to earn the commute time of their employees, and many are investing in the 'office of the future' to achieve this."

The latest EY Future Workplace Index also reveals the following:

More than 70% of employees are working from home at least two to three days a week. This is up from last year's Index, which found that only about 42% of employers were using a hybrid approach. New and complicated working patterns have a major effect on a company's real estate strategy, including the amount of office space required and the cost of using that space. Almost 60% are either using, or will soon be using, reservation systems for space utilization and/or occupancy tracking.





Of survey respondents, 64% are either leasing or considering leasing suburban office space since the pandemic. Employers have responded to the deurbanization of the workforce seen during the pandemic by investing in hyperlocal offices to promote a return to the office. The physical office is still a crucial component to a company's ability to thrive now and in the future, and employers believe the connection employees experience within the physical office is worth the investment. In addition to predictable flexibility, companies are also investing in other avenues, such as in-person events (50%), providing meals (45%), reimbursement for commuting costs (38%) and childcare support programs (33%), to encourage employees to come into the office.





Sixty-four percent of executives believe flexible working options motivate employees . A mix of flexibility and technology in the workplace is top priority. Most are looking at the use of health and wellbeing management apps and other hybrid work technologies, such as digital and virtual collaboration resources, to optimize the workplace. For example, 44% of company leadership have activated or are beginning to invest in the metaverse for social interaction, training and/or recruiting purposes, and 62% have activated or are beginning to invest in health and safety innovations and monitoring, such as indoor air quality, touchless offices, etc.





Of the companies surveyed, 40% have either started using a four-day workweek or are in the process of implementing one. A prolonged, tight labor market and changing work patterns have employers doing all they can to attract and retain their workforce, and many are adjusting the role of the office to stay competitive. A company's overall working model must accommodate hybrid working or risk employees searching for more flexible options. The Index found that 69% of company leadership has implemented or is in the process of implementing hybrid work technologies (video collaboration platforms, virtual whiteboards, etc.) to meet employees where they are.

"Data is paramount to understanding your workforce and creating the best space for a new era of work," says Francisco J. Acoba, Principal, EY Americas Strategy and Transactions; Co-lead – Corporate Real Estate Consulting and Technology. "Data-driven insights that uncover employees' work habits will shape how executives design and approach the workplace moving forward."

To learn more about the EY Future Workplace Index, please visit EY Workplace reimagined.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About the EY Future Workplace Index The EY Future Workplace Index anonymously surveyed more than 500 US C-suite and business leaders spanning a multitude of industries.

Media contact:

Elizabeth Feigenbaum

elizabeth.feigenbaum@ey.com

(PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EY