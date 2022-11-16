BDT Capital Partners acquires minority stake in Exyte

Partnership will enhance Exyte's long-term strategy as the world leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities

Exyte serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers; industries offering secular long-term growth

Exyte confirms it is successfully on its "Pathway to Ten", targeting sales of 10 billion euros in 2027

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, has announced that funds affiliated with BDT Capital Partners, LLC ("BDT") have entered into an agreement to acquire a significant minority interest in Exyte. BDT, a merchant bank that provides advice and long-term capital through its affiliated funds to help family- and founder-led businesses pursue their strategic and financial objectives, will become a minority shareholder of Exyte alongside Georg Stumpf, Exyte's current sole owner who will retain a majority stake.

Don McLellan, Partner at BDT says, "Exyte is a leader in the design, development, and delivery of the world's most sophisticated manufacturing environments. The company plays an indispensable role enabling clients across semiconductor, biopharma, life sciences, and cloud computing industries to create best-in-class facilities where technological breakthroughs happen. Due to the strong leadership of Exyte's management team and the dedication of its talented employees in serving the needs of its clients, the company has an impressive track record of profitable growth. We look forward to partnering with Georg Stumpf and the Exyte management team to help continue and enhance the company's growth and impact."

Georg Stumpf, Exyte's continuing majority shareholder, says: "Exyte serves the most technically demanding customers in thriving markets. The company is a driving force behind important megatrends of today and tomorrow, as well as developments that will profoundly change individual and societal life and promote progress across digitization and connectivity, e-mobility, sustainable energy, digital health, and personalized care. Since I invested in the company in 2008, Exyte has exceeded all expectations and the company will again achieve record sales and results in 2022. I look forward to continuing to support Exyte's successful strategy and its future growth together with BDT."

Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte, says: "Our clear focus on high-tech industries is paying off. Due to the favorable market outlook and Exyte's focus on semiconductors and batteries, biopharma and life sciences, and data centers, we are well positioned in our markets and successfully on our "Pathway to Ten". This year, too, we will exceed our forecasts with targeted sales of around 7 billion euros, putting us closer to our goal of reaching 10 billion euros in sales in 2027. With our successful ongoing projects and significant project pipeline, we are well positioned for future profitable growth. I am pleased that BDT is convinced of Exyte's potential and prospects and will accompany us on our journey."

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed. Deutsche Bank served as financial advisor to Exyte in connection with the transaction.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, we serve clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to our customers worldwide. We create a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2021, Exyte generated sales of EUR 4.9 billion with around 7,400 employees worldwide.

About BDT & Company

Established in 2009, BDT & Company is a merchant bank that provides advice and long-term capital through its affiliated funds to help family- and founder-led businesses pursue their strategic and financial objectives. The firm works with the owners and leaders of these closely held businesses to find creative solutions to their most complex issues, while also providing access to its world-class network. The firm's affiliate, BDT Capital Partners, has deployed more than $30 billion in capital through its investment funds and co-investments by its global investor base.

