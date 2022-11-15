WING ZONE FINALLY LANDS IN SANTA CLARITA

National Chicken Wing Restaurant Opens Newest Location in Santa Clarita on November 15

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone , known for its fast, flavor-packed chicken wings, debuts its newest location in Santa Clarita at 26889 Sierra Highway on November 15. Wing Zone will bring its 18 award-winning flavors to the Santa Clarita area with their signature fast wings, tenders and fries.

The Santa Clarita location is the first brick-and-mortar location to open in California. The location is owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Brenda Torres. Brenda, a mother of two, has always dreamed of owning her own business. Once her children were in school full-time, Brenda decided it was time for her to go back to work. After nearly a decade of being a stay-at-home mom, Brenda opened her first franchise – a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop - in Chatsworth, CA in 2019. Today, Brenda is now the proud owner of two Capriotti's Sandwich Shop franchises which is how she was introduced to Wing Zone. Brenda hopes for the Santa Clarita Wing Zone to become a staple for residents of the community and surrounding areas.

"I am thrilled to be opening my first Wing Zone franchise in Santa Clarita," says Brenda. "Living in the Santa Clarita area for so many years with my family, I wanted to bring residents of the community a place where they can come to satisfy their cravings with flavorful, made-to-order chicken wings and tenders in a fast-casual environment."

From Tame to Nuclear Habanero, the Wing Zone offers options for everyone looking to experience the Scoville Scale firsthand. The flavor line-up features tongue-tantalizing flavors such as Louisiana Lemon Pepper, Mango Fire, Blackened Voodoo and Liquid Gold. The menu focuses on original bone-in wings, boneless wings, and massive hand-breaded tenders as well as flavor rub fries along with the indulgent favorite funnel cake fries.

Wing Zone's multi-step method includes an initial olive-oil baking followed by a two-step frying process which allows an order to be ready to eat in a few minutes.

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone has built its success on great wings and award-winning flavors. The chain has grown from its original location in Florida to a much-loved international brand with more than 60 locations throughout the United States and abroad.

Wing Zone in Santa Clarita is open from Monday – Sunday from 11 A.M. to 12 A.M. For additional information, visit www.wingzone.com or call (661)542-7023.

