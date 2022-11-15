Peng Lei: RCEP countries to be first stop on NeuroXess' international expansion roadmap

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Asia Summit on Global Health, co-organized by the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, got under way in Hong Kong on November 10. The event brought together specialists in research and medicine from around the world as well as investors and professionals from related industries, where they dissected and analyzed the latest trends in the healthcare sector. Peng Lei, Founder and CEO of brain-computer interface developer NeuroXess, attended the Summit virtually to discuss with medical technology leaders, pharmaceutical majors and multinational healthcare service providers from member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement what he foresees as the opportunities for investors and companies in the health field worldwide in these changing times.

Peng expresses his bullishness on the Hong Kong stock market, and announces NeuroXess plans to enter international markets by starting with RCEP member countries

The global economic recovery continues to face challenges, due to multiple factors including, most notably, the COVID-19 pandemic. RCEP is expected to add strong momentum to the recovery in the post-pandemic era. Peng believes that RCEP is of great significance to China, because it will not only provide great import and export opportunities and encourage companies to increase their imports and exports of key technologies, components and raw materials, but also help Chinese companies expand their businesses globally, especially into the markets of RCEP member countries. NeuroXess has decided start with the markets encompassed by RCEP as the first step of its expansion plan, Peng said.

In light of Hong Kong's unique advantages in educational resources, capital markets and policies, Peng expressed his bullishness on the Hong Kong stock market, saying NeuroXess will deepen its cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao by expanding its presence in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). The company has opened an office and an experimental facility in Zhuhai's Hengqin New Area. NeuroXess plans to continue increasing its investment in the GBA, and further expand its collaborative efforts with hospitals in Hong Kong and Macao.

Brain-computer interface is a remarkable front-end technology with great investment value

Given the ongoing aging of the population in recent years, the damage to health caused by neurological diseases as a result of aging should not be underestimated. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has led, in part, to a rapid rise in the prevalence of mental illnesses. Neurological diseases, including depression, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, have seriously affected the quality of human life. This brings about new opportunities for brain-computer interface technologies which have great advantages in terms of neural regulation and repair. With the advancement in underlying core technologies such as artificial intelligence and chips, brain-computer interface technologies have also witnessed new breakthroughs. Peng believes this marks a turning point in the brain-computer interface sector.

Brain-computer interface technologies are the most effective tool for basic brain research and neural repair, and can effectively treat neurological impairment in patients with paralysis, stroke, and acromegaly. Peng firmly believes that brain-computer interfaces stand to become one of the most important innovations and areas for investment within the healthcare field over the next twenty years, as well as a cutting-edge technology that deserves worldwide attention due to the great investment value.

