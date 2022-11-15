Kohler and Mossy Oak Offer Camouflage Patterns on KOHLER Residential Generators and Step Trash Cans

KOHLER, Wis., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler announces a collaboration with Mossy Oak that celebrates color, pattern and a passion for the outdoors in the exclusive camouflage options on both KOHLER home standby generators and KOHLER step trash cans. This partnership launches in the peak of fall hunting season for many sportsmen and just in time for holiday shopping season.

Kohler Residential Generators announces a collaboration with Mossy Oak that brings camouflage options to KOHLER home standby generators. (PRNewswire)

Mossy Oak patterns are favorites among outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and camouflage fans for their detailed and realistic representation of natural habitats. The curated patterns from the iconic outdoor lifestyle brand will be offered as custom options for the residential air-cooled models in the KOHLER generator portfolio and the popular 8-gallon step trash cans, perfect for integrating the iconic camouflage print into the home or cabin in a stylish and functional manner. The camouflage step trash cans, like the stainless steel and black stainless models, are backed by a KOHLER 10-year Limited Warranty.

Kohler is offering the Mossy Oak® Original Bottomland® pattern on its compact 8-gallon rectangular step trash can, ideal for height-constrained spaces, and opens with a sturdy foot pedal, allowing for hands-free operation.

Kohler's RCA generators are available in three select pattern upgrade options to allow homeowners to personalize their standby energy solution and, in many cases, help the generator to blend into natural landscapes:

Mossy Oak's original camouflage pattern, Mossy Oak ® Original Bottomland ® started with a fistful of dirt, sticks and leaves in the woods of south Alabama . What began as a way to hide from the keen eyes of the wild turkey started a concealment revolution for anyone with their back against a tree. Now Bottomland stands as a uniform for passionate hunters and those who care about a deeper connection to the land and wildlife.

Mossy Oak ® Break-Up Country ® uses dramatically larger limbs, leaves, bark, branches, and other digitally enhanced natural elements.

Mossy Oak® Shadow Grass® Habitat™ combines digitally realistic images of natural elements that make up true waterfowl habitats with the perfect balance of light and dark shadows.

The patterns will be available on Kohler's 14-kilowatt and 20-kilowatt single-phase home standby generators. KOHLER generators are equipped with a heavy-duty, commercial-grade engine that stands up to extreme weather while operating quietly at a noise level similar to a typical central air conditioner. When the power goes out, KOHLER generators restore power in just 10 seconds to keep your appliances working, heat or AC running and crucial home systems operating. Learn more about KOHLER home standby generators at KohlerGenerators.com/MossyOak.

About Mossy Oak

Established in 1986, Haas Outdoors Inc. is headquartered in West Point, Miss., and is home to Mossy Oak. For more than 35 years, Mossy Oak has been a leading outdoor lifestyle brand specializing in developing and marketing modern camouflage designs for hunters and outdoors enthusiasts and helping people get closer to nature. The Mossy Oak Brand and patterns can be found on a multitude of products worldwide. Haas Outdoors Inc. is the parent company of Mossy Oak, BioLogic, Capture Productions, MOOSE Media, Nativ Nurseries, Nativ Living, GameKeepers, GameKeepers Kennels, Mossy Oak Properties, and Mossy Oak GO. Mossy Oak is the official camouflage of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited , Mack's Prairie Wings, and Bonefish and Tarpon Trust.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

