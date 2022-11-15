InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Solution for Plastic Bags (DAL 262)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I was tired of the mess plastic grocery bags create using traditional holders. I thought there could be a better storage solution," said an inventor, from Grand Prairie, Texas, "so I invented the PLASTIC BAG STORAGE. My design offers an elegant and organized way to store and dispense reusable, plastic grocery bags."

The invention provides a convenient and effective way to store and dispense plastic grocery/retail bags. In doing so, it ensures that bags are easily accessible when needed. It also increases organization and space and it reduces clutter and messes. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

