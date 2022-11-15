Albemarle Announces New External Affairs Leadership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Sean O'Hollaren joined Albemarle as Chief External Affairs Officer, effective November15, 2022.

O'Hollaren brings deep experience in corporate government and public affairs leadership roles. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for Nike. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Government Relations for Honeywell and as Director of Tax and Environment for Union Pacific Corp.

O'Hollaren spent much of his early career in government, serving in staff positions in the U.S. Senate, as Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs as first Special Assistant and then Deputy Assistant to President George W. Bush. He has served in state government as Oregon Transportation Commissioner and as a Commissioner at the Port of Portland.

"Albemarle's rapid growth requires strong and sustainable engagement with government leaders, regulators, and community members to support our strategic objectives. I believe that Sean's experience and expertise will help us drive long-term value for all Albemarle stakeholders," said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO.

O'Hollaren earned a bachelor's degree in political science and psychology from Williamette University in Salem, Oregon, where he currently serves as a Trustee and Board Secretary. He is the Vice Chair of Oregon Public Broadcasting and is the past Chair of the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry.

