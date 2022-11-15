Aesthetic Medicine Destination Sisu Clinic Celebrates the Grand Opening of its SoHo Location as Part of Rapid US Expansion

The new clinic is 1st location in New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisu Clinic , a doctor-led cosmetic medicine destination offering a comprehensive range of the most advanced, non-invasive beauty treatments in the world, opened the doors to its first New York City location in the SoHo neighbourhood. The group currently operates across 19 locations globally, offering a wide range of non-invasive cosmetic treatments.

The Opening of Sisu Clinic SoHo in NYC, a doctor-led cosmetic medicine destination offering a comprehensive range of advanced beauty treatments - including botox, dermal fillers, skin boosters and more. Sisu was created in 2018 in collaboration between veteran tech start-up entrepreneur and CEO Pat Phelan, together with brothers Dr James Cotter and Dr Brian Cotter. (from left to right). (PRNewswire)

Aesthetic Medicine Destination Sisu Clinic Celebrates the Opening of its SoHo Location as Part of Rapid US Expansion

Founded in 2018 by Irish entrepreneur Pat Phelan and doctors Dr. James Cotter and Dr. Brian Cotter on the belief that patient care should be at the forefront of cosmetic treatment, Sisu Clinic has strived to safely bring advancements in aesthetic care to the masses while establishing a dynamic partnership between patients and their practitioners since its inception four years ago.

"At Sisu, we are advocates for our patients, and our goal is to empower those we treat to be the most confident version of themself. Our treatment plans are bespoke, and our doctors are on hand to ensure patients are comfortable and taken care of. Our guiding principle has always been to prioritise the patient and to interact with each person individually to better understand their want for treatment. In our experience, working together with patients creates the best results," says Dr. Brian Cotter, Co-Founder and Global Medical Director.

Sisu Clinic first launched in the US in June this year, and has since opened two clinics in the Miami area. The SoHo clinic is the first of Sisu's in New York, with further openings coming in New York City, Texas and Florida in the next few months.

The new Sisu SoHo location will offer best-in-class services with a comprehensive range of innovative, non-surgical Tweakments™ designed to refresh and restore the skin's natural beauty, including botox, filler, skin boosters, Sculptra, and more.

"Sisu Clinic's ambitions have always lay in the US and we're thrilled to open our first clinic in New York in 2022. With more clinics to launch in New York, Florida and Texas in the coming months it's an incredibly exciting and busy time to be a part of Sisu's journey," says Sisu Clinic CEO and Co-Founder Pat Phelan.

The team at the Soho clinic celebrated the opening on Monday evening, with a Grand Opening Evening with beauty influencers and members of the Sisu community present. Sisu Clinic is backed by investment groups including Gaingels and Greycroft, who were in attendance at this event.

Sisu Clinic SoHo is located at 311 W Broadway, directly across from the iconic Soho Grand Hotel. To book a free consultation or to learn more, call 646-692-0132, or visit sisuclinic.com. New patients are being welcomed with an introductory offer of $200 off of their first injectable treatment at Sisu Clinic (see website for terms and conditions).

About Sisu Clinic:

Sisu Clinic is a doctor-led cosmetic medicine destination offering a comprehensive range of advanced beauty treatments - including botox, dermal fillers, skin boosters and more. Sisu was created with the singular purpose of setting a new standard in aesthetic medical patient care by putting patients first. Sisu was created in 2018 in collaboration between veteran tech start-up entrepreneur and CEO Pat Phelan, with brothers Dr James Cotter and Dr Brian Cotter. To date, Sisu has raised $11 million, including a $5.5 million round to support the US expansion.

