Gate.io Delivers Keynote on its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 in London

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto exchange Gate.io attended TOKEN2049 in London from November 9-10, delivering a keynote to attendees and engaging with partners and industry executives. The event is one of Europe's most influential crypto events of 2022 and brought together influential leaders and industry experts from around the world.

Gate.io Solution Aims to Connect Blockchain to Everyday Life

Delivered by Daniel Antcliff, Leader of Global Business, the keynote sharing delivered insights about Gate.io's ecosystem development as well as its transparent approach in safeguarding user assets:

Gate.io's goal is to bridge the gap between blockchain and the real world, bringing crypto to daily life and accelerating the adoption of crypto applications.

Gate.io's Proof of Reserves solution and its unique method of combining certified third-party audits with user-verifiable Merkle Tree data, is released as open-source to everyone to access, to excel the wide-spread adaptation of transparency to all crypto -users.

An overview of Gate.io's ecosystem that was built with the goal to connect blockchain to our daily life, including components such as decentralised tech development (GateChain, NFTs, Apps), startup incubation and VC investment (Gate Labs and Gate Ventures), and more.

Gate.io's Europe Expansion

Gate.io has been unraveling its global expansion strategy throughout 2022. Its commitment to meeting and exceeding compliance, licensing, and registration requirements in newly entered regions is a part of the firm's core strategy. In addition, the exchange has been active in the European regions with plans to further its commitments and support the region's growing crypto adaptation.

In terms of the broader European crypto industry, Gate.io has received licensing and registration and met local compliance laws in several regions as part of its ongoing expansion. Recently in Q3, Gate.io announced it acquired a VFA Class 4 licence in Malta and VASP registration in Lithuania, to name a few.

