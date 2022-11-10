Quarterhill Announces Q3 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN") subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing, announces its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Q3 Fiscal 2022 Highlights

ITS revenue of $42.2 million ; consolidated revenue of $42.4 million

ITS Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $1.9 million ; consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of ($2.7) million

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $76.0 million at September 30, 2022

Working capital 2 was $112.8 million at September 30, 2022

Total expected revenue backlog 3 of US$581 million

Alameda CTC Issues an "Intent to Award" Electronic Transaction Consultants ("ETC") a Contract for Electronic Toll System Integration

International Bridge, Tunnel & Turnpike Association Recognizes ETC with 2022 Toll Excellence Award for Private Sector

International Road Dynamics ("IRD") awarded a two-year $13.8 million contract in New York State

Reduced leverage with a $20.8 million debt repayment; total long-term debt was $30.2 million at quarter-end compared to $62.1 million at September 30, 2021

"With the benefit of a pick-up in implementation activity, our ITS business delivered solid sequential growth in Q3 with revenue increasing 8% from Q2 and Adjusted EBITDA increasing to $1.9 million from negative $4.5 million," said Bret Kidd, CEO of Quarterhill. "The environment for implementation activity improved in Q3, though certain factors, such as labour scarcity and shifting customer priorities, continue to have some impact on the pace of certain project roll-outs and inflationary conditions are putting upward pressure on costs for some materials. While these market conditions have persisted into Q4, we expect to continue to make progress on our implementation activity in the current quarter, which we believe will result in sequential top-line growth though inflationary pressures are expected to lead to flat-to-modestly-higher Adjusted EBITDA."

"Looking out to 2023, we expect to grow both our top-line and expand our Adjusted EBITDA margin. With a solid base of contracted revenue in place for 2023, a sales pipeline valued in the billions and the potential for follow-on orders from existing customers, we believe we have good visibility into next year. 2023 will see the continuation of a significant level of implementation business, with some projects likely to convert to the higher margin operations phase later in the year and we expect to increase the number of new projects that we bid on during the year to further lay the foundation for future growth. We also continue to make progress on integrating areas of our ITS businesses and expect to realize further strategic and cost benefits from these actions in 2023."

Mr. Kidd continued: "WiLAN's results in Q3 reflect the variability in the patent licensing business model. When viewed over a longer time horizon, the business has a track record for generating strong cash flows and its positive results year-to-date in 2022 further reinforce that reputation. Subsequent to quarter-end, WiLAN signed a license agreement with Micron, which will be reflected in its Q4 results."

"The strategic review for WiLAN continues to progress and follow the customary steps in such a process, and we will update shareholders accordingly as material developments occur."

Approval of Eligible Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share payable on January 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022.

Q3 Fiscal 2022 Financial Review

Quarterhill's revenue is broadly segmented into ITS, reflecting the IRD and ETC businesses, and Licensing, reflecting the WiLAN business. ETC was acquired September 1, 2021 and as a result, the comparative financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include only one month of results from ETC.

Quarterhill's Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022" and "2022 year-to-date") are available at the Company's website and at its profile at SEDAR .

Consolidated revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $42.4 million and $254.8 million, compared to $36.3 million and $74.5 million in the same periods of the prior year. ITS revenue has increased in 2022 due primarily to the acquisition of ETC in September 2021. The majority of WiLAN's licenses are generally one-time in nature and significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next. WiLAN's revenue was lower in Q3 2022 than in the prior year quarter but increased significantly in the 2022 year-to-date period compared to the same period last year.

Gross margin percent2 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was 21% and 42%, compared to 42% and 34% in the same periods of the prior year. Gross margin in the ITS segment was 27% in Q3 2022 compared to 37% in Q3 2021. ITS margins reflect the addition of the ETC business and may fluctuate on a quarterly basis depending primarily on the nature, and stage, of projects underway during the period, their related margin profile and the timing for which associated costs and revenue are recognized. Licensing gross margin in the quarter was negative compared to positive gross margin in the prior year period due to a greater level of licensing activity in Q3 2021. For the 2022 year-to-date period, licensing gross margin was 58% compared to 24% in the same period last year due to more significant licensing activity occurring earlier in 2022. Licensing gross margin will fluctuate depending primarily on the level of litigation and contingent legal and partner costs incurred in a respective period relative to revenue generated.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization and other charges. Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $21.4 million and $80.6 million, compared to $19.1 million and $43.8 million in the same periods of the prior year. Operating expenses for the 2022 year-to-date period include a one-time $14.6 million charge to settle litigation and arbitration disputes with the former owners of VIZIYA. Operating expenses increased in the Q3 2022 and 2022 year-to-date periods due primarily to the addition of expenses from the acquisition of ETC in September 2021 as well as inflationary pressures on materials and personnel experienced in 2022.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was ($2.7) million and $67.0 million, compared to $7.6 million and $4.1 million in the same periods of the prior year. ITS Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2022 was $1.9 million compared to $4.5 million in Q3 2021. Q3 2022 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA decreased due primarily to a lower level of contract activity in the licensing business as well as a greater portion of ITS revenue coming from implementation-stage projects where a lower gross margin is generated at that phase of the project, lower revenue due to some continued delays on certain ITS projects and the higher cost of materials and personnel in the current inflationary environment. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 for the 2022 year-to-date period increased year-over-year due to the strong performance in Q1 2022 from the licensing business.

Net income (loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was ($9.7) million, or ($0.08) per diluted share, and $22.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to ($2.0) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share, and ($12.7) million, or ($0.11) per diluted share, in the same periods of the prior year.

Cash generated from (used in) operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was ($26.9) million and $41.3 million, compared to ($10.9) million and ($15.0) million in the same periods of the prior year. Cash used in operations in Q3 2022 included a $14.6 million payment to settle litigation and arbitration disputes with the former owners of VIZIYA. The Company's Q3 2022 cash used in financing activities included a $20.8 million repayment of its long-term debt, bringing total long-term debt repayments made in the 2022 year-to-date period to $35.3 million.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $76.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $72.6 million at December 31, 2021. Working capital at September 30, 2022, was $112.8 million compared to $105.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

Quarterhill will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Webcast Information

The live audio webcast will be available at:

https://app.webinar.net/b1AYZ8A2LOj

Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.664.6383 (Toll Free)

To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.764.8650 (International)

Replay Information

Webcast replay will be available for 365 days at:

https://app.webinar.net/b1AYZ8A2LOj

Telephone replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on November 17, 2022 at: 1.888.390.0541 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.764.8677 (International). The telephone replay requires the passcode 630519.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Ratios

Quarterhill uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition, and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use the non-IFRS financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net (loss) income adjusted for (i) income taxes, (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) other charges and other on-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) stock-based compensation; (vii) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and (viii) other income which includes equity in earnings from joint ventures, and (ix) dividends received from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net loss and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as measure of liquidity. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is Net (loss) income.

Adjusted EBITDA per share – Non-IFRS ratio

Adjusted EBITDA per share is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the basic weighted average of common shares. Adjusted EBITDA per share is used by our management and investors to analyze cash generated by Quarterhill on a per share basis. The most comparable IFRS measure is earnings per share.

Backlog - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use the non-IFRS measure "backlog" to mean the total value of work that has not yet been completed but that in management's experience of similar situations has: (a) a high certainty of being performed pursuant to existing contracts or work orders specifying job scope, value and timing; (b) an expectation of expansion of existing contracts due to expected extensions; and/or (c) been awarded to one or more of our ITS operating subsidiaries as evidenced by a binding contract or where the finalization of a binding contract is reasonably assured. Activities under such contracts may cover a period of up to 15 years. We do not include in "backlog", the value of any expected but unsigned change orders that management considers may apply to such contracts.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company (b) are not disclosed in the financial statement of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios.

Key supplementary measures disclosed are as follows:

Gross margin %

Calculated as gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Working capital

Calculated as total current assets minus total current liabilities.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com .

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding Quarterhill, its operating subsidiaries and their respective businesses. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quarterhill, including: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"); the severity of the disease; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets and any resulting impact on Quarterhill, its operating subsidiaries and/or their respective businesses. Other factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's March 20, 2022 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "AIF"). In addition, readers are also urged to review the additional risk factors disclosed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis for our three months ended September 30, 2022 filed today on www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quarterhill Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)





















Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues















Licensing

$ 248

$ 11,416

$ 135,625

$ 21,014 Intelligent Transportation Systems

42,185

24,927

119,192

53,520



42,433

36,343

254,817

74,534 Direct cost of revenues















Licensing

2,976

5,318

56,469

16,041 Intelligent Transportation Systems

30,663

15,612

91,549

33,133



33,639

20,930

148,018

49,174 Gross profit

8,794

15,413

106,799

25,360 Operating expenses















Depreciation of right-of-use assets

599

418

1,734

1,001 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

612

323

1,619

812 Amortization of intangible assets

6,015

5,156

18,561

13,994 Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,242

8,831

40,117

22,242 Research and development expenses

516

728

1,953

1,701 Other charges

1,405

3,666

16,608

4,048



21,389

19,122

80,592

43,798 Results from operations

(12,595)

(3,709)

26,207

(18,438) Finance income

(176)

(56)

(671)

(110) Finance expense

1,878

343

7,385

524 Foreign exchange gain

(1,546)

(637)

(1,806)

(655) Other income

(1,170)

(661)

(9,427)

(1,847) (Loss) income before taxes

(11,581)

(2,698)

30,726

(16,350)

















Current income tax expense

312

270

1,469

1,044 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(2,179)

(965)

6,402

(4,728) Income tax (recovery) expense

(1,867)

(695)

7,871

(3,684)

















Net (loss) income

$ (9,714)

$ (2,003)

$ 22,855

$ (12,666)

















Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be

reclassified subsequently to net (loss) income:















Foreign currency translation adjustment

15,215

4,439

17,764

(2,407) Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 5,501

$ 2,436

$ 40,619

$ (15,073)

















Net (loss) income per share















Basic

$ (0.08)

$ (0.02)

$ 0.20

$ (0.11) Diluted

$ (0.08)

$ (0.02)

$ 0.18

$ (0.11)

Quarterhill Inc.







Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)



(in thousands and in Canadian dollars)

















As at

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 74,201

$ 70,746 Short-term investments

1,824

1,851 Restricted short-term investments

7,012

3,095 Accounts receivable

20,450

30,176 Unbilled revenue

41,751

35,926 Income taxes recoverable

515

385 Inventories (net of obsolescence)

13,553

13,731 Prepaid expenses and deposits

7,204

5,192



166,510

161,102 Non-current assets







Accounts receivable

544

505 Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,591

945 Right-of-use assets, net

9,758

7,761 Property, plant and equipment, net

6,814

5,694 Intangible assets, net

145,775

151,355 Investment in joint venture

7,669

7,458 Deferred compensation asset

1,640

1,524 Deferred income tax assets

28,283

37,786 Goodwill

56,630

53,065



258,704

266,093 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 425,214

$ 427,195









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

38,218

42,008 Income taxes payable

1,144

700 Current portion of lease liabilities

2,270

2,166 Current portion of deferred revenue

8,684

7,989 Current portion of long-term debt

3,424

3,181



53,740

56,044 Non-current liabilities







Deferred revenue

3,974

2,839 Long-term lease liabilities

7,602

5,626 Long-term debt

26,803

58,968 Convertible debentures

47,427

45,959 Derivative liability

2,118

9,441 Deferred compensation liability

1,453

1,350 Deferred income tax liabilities

1,149

5,852



90,526

130,035 TOTAL LIABILITIES

144,266

186,079









Shareholders' equity







Capital stock

546,169

544,345 Contributed surplus

51,091

49,937 Accumulated other comprehensive income

17,908

144 Deficit

(334,220)

(353,310)



280,948

241,116 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 425,214

$ 427,195

Quarterhill Inc.















Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands and in Canadian Dollars)





















Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash used in operations















Net (loss) income

$ (9,714)

$ (2,003)

$ 22,855

$ (12,666) Non-cash items















Stock-based compensation expense

589

374

1,540

1,384 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

599

418

1,734

1,001 Interest expense on lease liabilities

—

66

—

150 Depreciation and amortization

6,627

5,479

20,180

14,806 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(1,546)

(637)

(1,806)

(655) Other income

(262)

(587)

(2,104)

(1,774) Impairment losses on intangible assets

—

158

—

158 Loss on disposal of assets

—

—

70

— Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(2,179)

(965)

6,402

(4,728) Embedded derivatives

881

49

341

54 Gain from change in fair value of derivative liability

(908)

—

(7,323)

— Changes in non-cash working capital balances

(20,961)

(13,266)

(617)

(12,773) Net cash generated (used in) from operating activities

(26,874)

(10,914)

41,272

(15,043) Financing















Dividends paid

(1,420)

(1,420)

(4,260)

(4,274) Advances from revolving credit facilities

—

12,727

—

12,727 Increase in long-term debt

—

62,926

—

62,926 Payment of lease liabilities

(777)

(523)

(1,847)

(1,085) Repayment of long-term debt

(20,777)

—

(35,280)

— Repurchase of shares for cancellation

—

—

—

(2,065) Common shares issued for cash on the exercise of

options

54

46

1,149

280 Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities

(22,920)

73,756

(40,238)

68,509 Investing















Proceeds from restricted short-term investments

—

—

1,707

— Proceeds from short-term investments

—

—

301

3,000 Purchase of restricted short-term investments

—

—

(5,223)

(3,025) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

—

—

211

— Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,391)

(331)

(2,487)

(419) Acquisition of business, VDS

—

—

—

(2,780) Acquisition of business, ETC

—

(151,469)

—

(151,469) Dividend received from joint venture

718

1,348

718

1,348 Purchase of intangible assets

(2,083)

(252)

(3,303)

(252) Net cash used in investing activities

(2,756)

(150,704)

(8,076)

(153,597) Foreign exchange on cash held in foreign currencies

5,390

1,924

10,497

(1,644) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(47,160)

(85,938)

3,455

(101,775) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of

121,361

119,863

70,746

135,700 Cash and cash equivalents, end of

$ 74,201

$ 33,925

$ 74,201

$ 33,925

Quarterhill Inc.









Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Equity (Unaudited) (in thousands and in Canadian dollars)













Capital Stock Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive Income Deficit Total

Shareholders'

Equity January 1, 2021 $ 547,537 $ 46,250 $ 3,581 $ (325,438) $ 271,930











Net loss — — — (12,666) (12,666) Repurchase of shares for

cancellation (4,027) 1,962 — — (2,065) Other comprehensive loss — — (2,407) — (2,407) Stock-based compensation

expense — 1,384 — — 1,384 Exercise of options 387 (107) — — 280 Common shares issued from

restricted stock units 156 (12) — — 144 Common shares issued from

performance stock units 12 (12) — — — Dividends declared — — — (4,274) (4,274) September 30, 2021 $ 544,065 $ 49,465 $ 1,174 $ (342,378) $ 252,326











January 1, 2022 $ 544,345 $ 49,937 $ 144 $ (353,310) $ 241,116











Net income — — — 23,350 23,350 Other comprehensive income — — 17,764 — 17,764 Stock-based compensation

expense — 1,540 — — 1,540 Exercise of stock options 1,778 (629) — — 1,149 Common shares issued from

restricted stock units — 289 — — 289 Common shares issued from

performance stock units 46 (46) — — — Dividends declared — — — (4,260) (4,260) September 30, 2022 $ 546,169 $ 51,091 $ 17,908 $ (334,220) $ 280,948

Quarterhill Inc.









Reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)













Three months ended September 30,

2022

2021

$ Per Share

$ Per Share Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (9,714) $ (0.08)

$ (2,003) $ (0.02) Adjusted for:









Income tax (recovery) expense (1,867) (0.02)

(695) (0.01) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,546) (0.01)

(637) (0.01) Finance expense, net 1,702 0.01

287 — Other charges 1,405 0.01

3,666 0.04 Depreciation and amortization 7,226 0.06

5,897 0.06 Stock based compensation expense 589 0.01

374 — Dividends received from joint venture 718 0.01

1,348 0.01 Other income (1,170) (0.01)

(661) (0.01) Adjusted EBITDA[1] $ (2,657) $ (0.02)

$ 7,576 $ 0.06











Weighted average number of Common Shares









Basic

114,601,779



113,756,329

Quarterhill Inc.











Reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

















Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021



$ Per Share

$ Per Share Net loss from continuing operations

$ 22,855 $ 0.20

$ (12,666) $ (0.11) Adjusted for:











Income tax expense

7,871 0.07

(3,684) (0.03) Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,806) (0.02)

(655) — Finance expense, net

6,714 0.06

414 — Other charges

16,608 0.15

4,048 0.04 Amortization of intangible assets

21,914 0.19

15,807 0.15 Stock based compensation expense

1,540 0.01

1,384 0.01 Dividends received from joint venture

718 0.01

1,348 0.01 Other income

(9,427) (0.08)

(1,847) (0.02) Adjusted EBITDA[1]

$ 66,987 $ 0.59

$ 4,149 $ 0.05













Weighted average number of Common Shares











Basic



114,305,328



113,756,329

1 Please refer to the Adjusted EBITDA Non- IFRS Financial Measures section for further information. 2 Please refer to the Supplementary Financial Measures for further information. 3. Please refer to the Backlog Non-IFRS Financial Measures section for further information.

View original content:

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.