Wemade's DAO & NFT Platform NILE, signs MOU with Print Bakery

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade's DAO & NFT platform NILE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) with Seoul Auction's popularized art brand, Print Bakery.

(PRNewswire)

NILE is planning to show various NFT projects through the partnership, popularizing art in the fields of blockchain, and widening NFT art expandability by NFT marketplace which is to be released by NILE.

Other than that, NILE will take another step into the NFT art market by combining an experience of Print Bakery's production and distribution with high level NFT technology of NILE.

Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade mentioned, "If we are able to guarantee the safety of NFT and true meaning of art, it will allow creators and artists to open up a new chapter not only in the market of art but also in the fields of an entirely new genre."

NILE, the platform of DAO & NFT, is placing all the efforts with various partners to expand the ecosystem of NILE.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd