Morris Animal Foundation receives gift from Betty White Estate

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Betty White Estate recently donated $150,000 to Morris Animal Foundation. The funds support the work of the Betty White Wildlife Fund, established at the Foundation in 2010 to address critical health problems in wildlife.

Morris Animal Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Morris Animal Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Betty White, who passed away on December 31, 2021, at the age of 99, devoted her life to improving the lives of animals and was a member of the Foundation family for over 50 years, serving in several key roles.

"One of my biggest passions in life is animals," said White in 2011. "That's why I've worked with Morris Animal Foundation for over 40 years. Morris Animal Foundation is a world leader in helping animals live longer, healthier lives. Like my favorite: dogs, of course. Well, maybe kitty cats are the best. But I also like horses. Some of my best friends are apes. Elephants – elephants are so wonderful! And who wouldn't want to cuddle up with a tiger? Who am I kidding? I love them all. The point is, Morris Animal Foundation is giving animals a healthier tomorrow."

White first joined Morris Animal Foundation in 1971. Her tenure encompassed 24 years as a Board Trustee and three years as Board President. She was an active spokesperson for the Foundation and assisted in countless fundraisers. She personally sponsored more than 30 Foundation-funded animal health research studies that have improved the lives of cats, dogs, horses and wildlife.

The Golden Retriever Lifetime Study, the largest of its kind in veterinary medicine, also benefited from White's golden touch. She made a video to help with recruitment of the 3,000 golden retrievers – and their owners and veterinarians – needed for the longitudinal study.

"This gift from the estate of the late Betty White is just another example of the kindness, thoughtfulness and love for animals she embraced every day," said Tiffany Grunert, President/CEO of Morris Animal Foundation. "With this generous donation, we will continue to honor her legacy by improving the lives of animals everywhere."

If you would like to make a gift in honor of Betty White, you can support wildlife health studies through the Betty White Wildlife Fund.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Founded in 1948, Morris Animal Foundation is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding more than $149 million in nearly 3,000 critical studies across a broad range of species. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

Betty White (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Morris Animal Foundation