InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Face Masks (OSK-354)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient way to keep your face mask safe and close by when not in use," said an inventor, from Saint Albans, W.V., "so I invented the PERSONAL PROTECTIVE MASK LANYARD. My design eliminates the need to hold your mask or place it on an unsanitary surface and it ensures that it is ready for emergent, immediate or unexpected use."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple way to keep a face mask easily accessible and ready to use. In doing so, it eliminates the need to remove the face mask and let it hang around the neck. As a result, it could enhance comfort and convenience and it could help to prevent lost or forgotten face masks. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population as well as health and medical workers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-354, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

