Codeup Becomes the First and Only Accredited Coding Bootcamp in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codeup, a leading tech/coding bootcamp in Texas has just become the first and only accredited coding bootcamp in the state. With locations in San Antonio and Dallas, Codeup's growth has reached new heights with this recent accomplishment.

Codeup is accredited for postsecondary, non-degree granting, career and technology programs by the Middle States Commission on Secondary Schools of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, 3624 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104, (267) 284-5000.

Codeup CEO Jason Straughan expressed enthusiasm about the progress, stating, "With accreditation, Codeup students know they are receiving a quality education and ensures employers that graduates will be well prepared for jobs in the tech economy."

Codeup trains students to enter a career in tech, giving them ample knowledge and confidence to be successful in their future positions. Codeup also has a refund guarantee, which states that if you meet the outlined criteria and are not hired within 6 months of graduating from a Codeup program, your paid tuition will be refunded.

