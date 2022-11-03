Zeelo creates 8,000 new jobs for frontline workers in the UK and US

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeelo - the leading smart bus platform for organisations using proprietary tech, AI-assisted geolocation algorithms, consumer apps and a SaaS platform to provide 100% carbon-neutral daily bus commutes to work and school - has generated 8,309 new jobs for frontline workers in the UK and US.

In the last 12 months (to end July 2022) Zeelo has enabled 6,497 frontline workers to gain employment and commute to jobs they would not otherwise have been able to secure without a regular, reliable transport service that accommodates their variable shifts. Zeelo has also helped to provide regular employment opportunities for 2,887 bus and coach drivers in the UK, increasing from 1,075 bus drivers employed for Zeelo services in the same period in 2021.

Sam Ryan CEO of Zeelo commented: "Our global economy is upheld by a workforce of frontline workers that need to travel on-site on a daily basis. As we emerge slowly from a health crisis and navigate an uncertain climate dominated by a global recession, financial market volatility, an energy crisis, political instability and job insecurity, I'm proud that Zeelo has been able to contribute to enabling job security for key workers and reduce unnecessary social and workforce exclusion purely because most people can only affordably live in developed markets in areas that have poor public transport infrastructure."

Key data:

In Q2/2022, Zeelo's bus operator partners employed 1,506 bus drivers for Zeelo services in the UK and US.

This represents a 1048% increase in drivers employed for Zeelo services compared to the same period in 2020, or a 91% increase compared to the employment rate of bus drivers for Zeelo services in the same period in 2020.

Zeelo has also recorded a 200% increase in school bus driver employment rates compared to the same period in 2020 thanks to business growth requiring an increase in routes and services for new and existing enterprise and education customers.

Almost a fifth (19%) of bus drivers employed for Zeelo services are employed for school runs alone, and all drivers are robustly vetted for safety and compliance standards with extra compliance accreditations required of drivers transporting minors to school.

Sam Ryan adds: "Bus transport may not sound like an obvious space for technology innovation, but at Zeelo we've used tech to bridge a gap in public sector services that not only helped us accelerate our 70% year-on-year growth as a business, it has allowed us to have a real social and economic impact as our job creation data illustrates."

Zeelo's end-to-end and tech-enabled transport management system is powered by proprietary routing software RINA and built on a business model to partner with hundreds of family-run, long-established national and local bus operator partners. AI and demographic data is fed into Zeelo's purpose-built SaaS platform to identify the fastest and greenest routes for regular commutes from hotspots where skilled workers and families live across the UK, US and South Africa. Additional consumer apps for drivers and riders enable Zeelo and its customers to track and monitor bus services, occupancy levels, punctuality and rider safety.

Zeelo has also passed SOC2 Type I and Type II audits to become fully certified to the highest standards of information security to protect the privacy of rider data. This accreditation has enabled Zeelo to accelerate and scale business in the US market where SOC2 compliance is a prerequisite to secure enterprise contracts.

