Westgate Resorts to Give Away 1,000 Free Vacations to U.S. Military Families

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Westgate Resorts is thrilled to honor 1,000 active-duty U.S. military members, veterans and Gold Star families with a free three-day, two-night action-packed Orlando vacation at the Westgate Salutes Military Weekend 2022 celebration. This year marks Westgate's 11th year of giving away vacations to the incredible military personnel who have served this nation and their families, totaling more than 26,000 complimentary vacations gifted since starting this initiative.

Starting at 9 a.m. EST on Friday, Nov.11, 2022, the first 1,000 eligible military personnel to sign up exclusively through the Westgate Resorts Mobile App and complete the military appreciation form will enjoy a complimentary stay for up to four guests in a Studio Villa at Westgate Vacation Villas & Town Center Resort from Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, to Sunday, Dec.11, 2022. In order to sign up, service members must download the Westgate Resorts Mobile App and sign up with a completely free World of Westgate Loyalty account. Only World of Westgate Members will be able to access the complimentary stay form and the only way to sign up will be through the Westgate Resorts Mobile App. Additionally, a valid DD214 form for combat veterans or a current active Military ID will be required to confirm the final reservation.

"It is our honor to welcome and pamper thousands of the most deserving American heroes for a weekend filled with great music, beautiful weather and patriotism," said David Siegel, founder, president and CEO of Westgate Resorts. "Having served in the military myself, I know the importance of quality family time for those who are actively serving or who have recently served our country."

This Westgate tradition is filled with family-fun activities including an annual 5K run, military vehicle demonstrations, live entertainment and so much more. Event guests will enjoy free admission to Westgate's Shipwreck Island Water Park and witness mesmerizing illusions by our Las Vegas headlining magician Jen Kramer. Invited military families will also enjoy two private outdoor concerts featuring Nashville favorite the Chris Weaver Band and Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino's Soul of Motown, a high-energy musical salute celebrating Motown legends. A spectacular fireworks display will light up the night sky, capping off the patriotic weekend. In honor of our country's valiant military personnel, Westgate Resorts is also raising funds to support veteran causes and donating $5 from every Whiskey Romeo sold, a specialty cocktail made with Horse Soldier Bourbon, lemon juice, maple syrup, cinnamon and a lemon twist garnish. The $12 Whiskey Romeo will be available all weekend for guests to enjoy and help support their fellow U.S. military service members.

Westgate's Military Weekend 2022 is made possible by several incredible sponsors who proudly support the men and women of our armed forces including SeaWorld Orlando, voted the #1 Theme Park in the Country by USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Interval International, an industry leader in providing quality resort exchanges and travel service to timeshare owners across the globe.

In order to register for the vacation giveaway, follow these simple steps:

Download the Westgate Resorts Mobile App BEFORE Nov. 11, 2022 In the Westgate Resorts Mobile App, click the "Sign up for a new account" tile Once the account is set up, click the World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty tile and follow the simple steps to enroll in the completely free program On Nov. 11, 2022 , at 9 a.m. , open the app and register for the Westgate Resorts Military Weekend After registering, complete the DD214 form to confirm the reservation

For more information on Westgate's Military Weekend 2022, please visit www.WestgateSalutes.com.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately-held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with seven Orlando hotel resorts, and 22 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring more than 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Orlando, and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona. In 2022, the company launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, an exclusive program that rewards Westgate Owners and Hotel Guests with prestigious perks and privileges at no added cost. The company has garnered many distinct accolades, including the 2022 ACE Project of Excellence Award from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, recognition from Forbes Travel Advisor ranking Westgate Park City Resort & Spa as a recommended resort in its 2022 Star Awards and 73 Best of State Awards for Westgate Park City Resort & Spa after winning ten years in a row. Westgate Resorts locations are known to feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail, and spa concepts, including Los Amigos Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar, Villa Italiano Chophouse, Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli, and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit WestgateResorts.com. Find Westgate Resorts on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Mattea Horn

The Zimmerman Agency

850-668-2222

mhorn@zimmerman.com

