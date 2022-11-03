RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS SECOND OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN SOUTHAVEN, MISS.

At 7075 Malco Blvd., Suite 102

SOUTHAVEN, Miss., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy's second Southaven outpatient clinic opened today at 7075 Malco Blvd., Suite 102.

The clinic is open 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 662-733-4110 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in physical therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches, pelvic health and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Anthony Pike earned a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Mississippi and a master's degree and doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Results also has a clinic at 3451 Goodman Road, Suite 108, Southaven, and 15 more in the greater Memphis area. Overall, Results has more than 200 clinics in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

