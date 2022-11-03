PTNL and Sageworx Announce Partnership to Help Companies Transform the Workplace

Over 60% of the workforce is unfulfilled and disengaged. Now is the time to awaken human consciousness so employees can thrive in the modern world.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTNL, Inc., an organizational development company transforming how we live and work, and Sageworx, an on-demand creative ecosystem for trailblazing companies, are announcing a partnership that enables the development of integrated solutions that bring purpose, meaning, and passion back into the lives of employees.

PTNL’s approach to improving employee well-being and performance, and Sageworx's all-star roster of multidisciplinary makers and marketers, gives fast-moving companies a strategic and competitive edge. (PRNewswire)

Organizational culture is not something to be taken lightly. Work is where we spend most of our waking hours, share our talents, find purpose and connect with other humans. However, the workplace has drastically changed in the past few years. Working from home, The Great Resignation, mental health issues, and other societal factors have created turbulence.

Now more than ever, employees require solutions that help them flourish at work, home, and in life. Companies need to enhance their cultural capabilities to attract new talent, retain employees, and develop skill sets that enable the workforce to thrive once again.

"Transforming corporate culture requires thinking beyond the subscriptions and perks that companies have come to rely on with mediocre results," says James Petrossi, President of PTNL. "Through our partnership with Sageworx, we now have teams of thought leaders, creatives, and producers who will reignite employee engagement and bring balance back to the workplace."

Patrick Conreaux, co-founder of Sageworx affirms, "Today's workforce is constantly evolving to better serve the communities that accelerate the future of tomorrow's brands. PTNL is at the forefront of transforming company culture by elevating corporate consciousness. We are thrilled that this partnership puts our experts alongside PTNL to create deep, meaningful impact with forward-thinking organizations."

About PTNL

PTNL's vision is to create a more consciously connected world. They help organizations and private clients realize their potential through consciousness-raising initiatives that increase well-being and performance. To learn more, visit www.ptnl.com .

About Sageworx

SGWX, a curation of independent makers + marketers, enables fast-moving companies to be smart, scalable, and quick to market with integrated campaigns, content, and experiences. To learn more, visit www.sageworx.com .

