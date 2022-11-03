Policygenius and National Brokerage Atlantic Announce Partnership to Streamline and Optimize Term Life Insurance for National Brokerage Atlantic's Financial Professionals and Their Clients

Policygenius and National Brokerage Atlantic Announce Partnership to Streamline and Optimize Term Life Insurance for National Brokerage Atlantic's Financial Professionals and Their Clients

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius and National Brokerage Atlantic (NBA) announced today a joint partnership to bring term life fulfillment platform Policygenius Pro to NBA's network of financial professionals.

Policygenius Pro is a turnkey platform that helps advisors accelerate and streamline life insurance sales. With this tool, advisors can refer their clients to Policygenius to take them through the life insurance application process, from finalizing policy selection to placing coverage in-force.

NBA provides its network of financial professionals with a platform featuring industry-leading life insurers, capital access, data analytics, and product due diligence to help their clients find the right combination of coverage and information for their individual situations. NBA plans to leverage Policygenius Pro's dynamic platform to provide its advisors with a seamless way to fulfill their clients' term life insurance needs and simplify their processes.

"We're excited to partner with a company that has such a breadth of coverage options to meet our clients' needs," Jimmy Milliron, President of NBA, said. "Policygenius Pro will help our advisors offload the process of term life insurance fulfillment, while also providing our clients with the superior customer service they have come to expect from their NBA advisor."

With Policygenius Pro, NBA's financial professionals receive access to Policygenius' wide variety of insurers, coverage types, and policy options, including accelerated underwriting offerings exclusively available on the Policygenius platform. Partners also receive support from an expert staff of 200+ dedicated specialists for case management, underwriting, and product support.

"We are thrilled to partner with a firm that prioritizes making it a smooth process for their customers to get the financial protection they need," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "Their commitment to advisor and client experience is echoed at Policygenius Pro, and we're excited to expand our offerings to their diverse network."

To date, Policygenius Pro has helped partners cut placement times by half, on average, and reduced the average time an advisor spends on an application from 2.5 hours to 15-20 minutes.

About Policygenius Pro

Policygenius Pro is a turnkey partnerships platform that helps independent agents and financial advisors accelerate and streamline life insurance sales. With this program, Policygenius provides its one-stop-shop insurance solution to financial advisors, independent agents, community banks, credit unions, and more, with the goal of helping partners' clients get the insurance coverage they need. Partners receive access to a wide variety of insurers, coverage types, and policy options, including accelerated underwriting offerings exclusively available on the Policygenius platform.

About Policygenius

Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home and auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $170 billion in coverage.

To receive Policygenius announcements, email press@policygenius.com. For more information about Policygenius Pro, go to https://pro.policygenius.com/ or email partnerships@policygenius.com.

About National Brokerage Atlantic

National Brokerage Atlantic (NBA) is a full service Brokerage General Agency (BGA) offering life, long term care, and disability insurance. Our life insurance distribution platform provides unique expertise and unrivaled market access for financial professionals serving affluent domestic and international clientele. NBA's platform provides industry-leading life insurers, in-house underwriting, contracting, and national coverage. We have built industry-leading relationships with over 30+ insurance companies and spent years honing our expertise in high-end financial solutions involving life insurance. The advanced sales & case design team provide custom-made life insurance consulting services for financial professionals and their affluent clientele with a focus on four key lines of business (executive benefits, fornegin nationals, premium finance, and private placement life insurance). We provide strategies around tax mitigation and wealth accumulation, protection, and wealth transfer. We are not just a solution provider but a team that strives to ensure that every need of your insurance business is catered to and ready for your success. For more information about National Brokerage Atlantic, go to www.nbatlantic.com or email info@nbatlantic.com.

