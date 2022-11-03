Nestlé USA Announces Voluntary Recall of Limited Quantity of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tubs from NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material

Nestlé USA Announces Voluntary Recall of Limited Quantity of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tubs from NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® due to the potential presence of soft plastic film.

Batch Codes: 22135554RR, 22145554RR, 22155554RR; Corresponding Best By Dates: 1/28/2023, 1/29/2023, 1/30/2023 (PRNewswire)

This voluntary recall is isolated to three batches of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® that were produced August 1-3, 2022. These products were distributed to retailers nationwide. This recall does not involve any other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® products, including other varieties of Edible cookie dough or Ready-to-Bake cookie dough.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue.

Consumers who may have purchased these three batch codes (22135554RR, 22145554RR, 22155554RR) of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® should not consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.

Nestlé recently initiated a separate and unrelated recall for NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. Following each instance, we took immediate action to address the specific issue. We work closely with our suppliers and factory teams to ensure that our products are safe and meet the expectations of our consumers.

We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully.

The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tub - Product Packaging (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nestlé USA