MindMed to Host Earnings Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that it will host its earnings call on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provide a business update.

Individuals may participate via telephone by dialing (888) 999-3182 (domestic) or (848) 280-6330 (international) and using conference ID 8072033. The webcast can be accessed live here or on MindMed's Investor Resources webpage. The webcast will be archived on the company's website for at least 30 days after the conference call.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain and neurology. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

