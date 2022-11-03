Intelivation Technologies Launches the Inlet™ System, a comprehensive system for upper and lower extremity application

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a cutting-edge orthopedic portfolio announced today that they are launching the InletTM System of comprehensive plating and fixation options for upper and lower extremity applications. The Inlet System includes solutions for hand plating, distal radius, cannulated screws ranging in sizes from 2.3-6 millimeters in various lengths, clavicle, ulnar, calcaneal, foot, and distal tiba and fibula plates.

President Amit Sinha remarked, "We are excited to fully launch the Inlet family of products to the market. Along with the TruTrackTM Memory Staple, our extremity lines provide comprehensive options to optimize both patient care and healthcare economics, consistently resulting in superior outcomes." GM and VP of Sales, Fleet Medford added,"The early feedback from hospital and ASC administrators has been overwhelmingly positive. I am looking forward to launching these products throughout the country with our sales force and distribution partners to further our pursuit of achieving the highest quality outcomes for our customers' patients." Mr. Medford further highlighted Intelivation Technologies' nationwide distribution strategy, "We are actively recruiting top tier distributorships for partnership. The InletTM System is an excellent addition to our product portfolio. We have great momentum with this platform and are anticipating launching many new innovative offerings throughout 2023 and beyond."

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing game-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email contact@intelivationtech.com.

