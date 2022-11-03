GuardKnox Expands Executive Team, Names New CRO and CTO

Jillian Goldberg promoted to CRO and Dr. Knut Sauer to Group CTO as the company works to usher in the Software Defined Vehicle and the Domain and Zonal-based architecture for the Automotive Industry.

RAMLA, Israel and MUNICH, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardKnox , a leading AutoTech company enabling the next generation of driver-centric mobility, announced today the promotion of two executives to its leadership team. Jillian Goldberg, formerly VP of Marketing and Investor Relations, will be elevated to Chief Revenue & Investor Officer (CRO), and Dr. Knut Sauer, formerly GuardKnox's EU Managing Director, to Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As industry mavens, Sauer and Goldberg will be instrumental to propelling GuardKnox's mission to offer drivers a customizable, and personalized vehicle experience.

(from left to right) Jillian Goldberg, Chief Revenue & Investor Officer (CRO) at GuardKnox, Dr. Knut Sauer, Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Guardknox (PRNewsfoto/GuardKnox) (PRNewswire)

"There is no doubt that Jillian and Knut have been pivotal to the long-term growth and success of our company," said CEO Moshe Shlisel. "Jillian's tenacity, work ethic, and strong business capabilities are invaluable to GuardKnox, and I am so proud to be working side-by-side with her. Knut has been key to our European expansion and will play a major role in scaling our tech and platform globally to further cement GuardKnox as the go-to partner in automotive. These executive appointments will only energize our team as we continue to revolutionize the automotive industry."

Jillian Goldberg has been a critical member of the core GuardKnox team since its inception and brings a wealth of varied experience in board management, innovation, business development, risk analysis and partnership creation across industries and geographies. Jillian is an executive board member at the Nevo Network, a professional development organization for new immigrants in tech. As CRO, Goldberg will report to the CEO, and be focal to marketing, business & partnership development, and investor relations. She has also been appointed to the GuardKnox Board of Directors.

Dr. Knut Sauer served as CTO and Global VP for automotive, travel and transport for DXC Technology. He held prominent technology leadership roles in multiple transportation and mobility companies, including as Global VP and Chief Technologist at German multinational conglomerate company Siemens, and VP of System Developments at Virgin Hyperloop. He holds a PhD in Software and Systems Engineering from Imperial College and contributed significantly to the development of autonomous systems. Reporting directly to the CEO, Sauer will be spearheading the technical vision of GuardKnox, and work to foster and further key partnerships with the biggest names in automotive

GuardKnox continues to build and strengthen its global team to meet tremendous demand from automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, and aftermarket providers working actively to power the software-defined vehicle of the future. It's these vehicles; characterized by full connectivity and an immersive in-vehicle experience, which will represent the next era of mobility. Notable milestones for GuardKnox include partnerships with Carota and NXP and Green Hills Software , among others.

About GuardKnox

GuardKnox is a leading automotive technology company ushering in the smartphonization of the next generation of vehicles by building high-performance, service-oriented, customizable, and secure-by-design products for the next generation of driver-centric mobility. GuardKnox enables the software-defined vehicle with scalable and flexible technologies necessary for full-connectivity and empowers consumers with the ability to customize their vehicle's performance, as well as their in-vehicle experience. Founded in 2016, GuardKnox is based in Israel, with subsidiary locations in Munich, Germany, and Detroit, Michigan.

GuardKnox Media Contact

Garrett Krivicich

Headline Media

garrett@headline.media

+1 786 233 7684

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937320/Jillian_Goldberg_Dr_Knut_Sauer.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GuardKnox