THE VAST MAJORITY OF ORLANDO AND JACKSONVILLE RESIDENTS WOULD GIVE UP SOCIAL MEDIA, TV OR THEIR PHONE IN EXCHANGE FOR AN EXTRA HOUR IN THEIR DAY, ACCORDING TO RECENT SURVEY

As daylight saving time ends, new Roll by Goodyear tire installation service helps time-strapped drivers realize the possibilities an extra hour can lend

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clocks across Florida "fall back" one hour on Nov. 6 as daylight saving time ends, a welcome change for the 57% of Jacksonville and Orlando residents who feel they do not have enough time to finish daily tasks, according to a new study from Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT).

To better understand how locals can benefit from an extra hour in their day, Roll by Goodyear, a new time-saving tire installation service in Jacksonville and Orlando, surveyed* more than 1,000 local residents ahead of what could be the final year the clocks change in Florida for daylight saving.

The study revealed that, on average, Jacksonville and Orlando residents said they need three additional hours per day to work through the tasks they're expected to complete. In fact, locals are so strapped for time that two in three respondents would give up social media, TV or their phone just for an extra hour back in their day. Fortunately for drivers, sacrificing time – or social media – is no longer necessary when it comes to one common to-do: changing tires.

"We built Roll by Goodyear with drivers' busy schedules in mind and a mission to 'change tires, not your plans,'" said Johnny McIntosh, senior director of Digital and Ecommerce at Goodyear. "We hope that by introducing an effortless tire installation service in Jacksonville and Orlando, drivers can get time back in their day to focus on things that matter most."

With Roll by Goodyear, drivers in greater Jacksonville and Orlando can save time by shopping for tires on Goodyear.com and have them delivered and installed at a time and place of their choosing, whether at home, the office or even at their kid's soccer practice. With 70% of locals agreeing the hour gained on Nov. 6 will make a difference in their day, drivers can now enjoy those same "fall back" time-saving benefits they experience annually any time they need new tires.

More key highlights from the Roll by Goodyear survey:

JACKSONVILLE

Time back is so appealing to Jacksonville adults that 85% said they would love to give people an extra hour in their day as a birthday gift.

When asked about activities most neglected in their daily lives due to a lack of time, sleep (51%), exercise (46%), quality time with friends and family (44%) and self-care (43%) topped all responses.

When asked what an extra hour in their day would be used for, Jacksonville respondents prioritized quality time with family and friends (38%) and getting more sleep (35%).

ORLANDO

The search for more time is even more profound among Orlando parents, with 80% saying the time change on Nov. 6 will make a difference in their day.

While sleep was most neglected in Orlandoans' daily lives (56%), locals prioritized quality time with family and friends (42%) and exercise (35%) if given an extra hour in their day.

Orlando likes the idea of gifting "time back" even more than Jacksonville , with 89% of local respondents saying they would love to give an hour back as a birthday gift.

Booking an appointment with Roll by Goodyear is simple. Drivers can confirm the right tires by vehicle type, tire size or license plate number on Goodyear.com and schedule an appointment for a date, time and location that works best for them.

To learn more, book an appointment and save time on your next tire installation, visit the Roll by Goodyear website.

*Survey Methodology

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company conducted an online survey among n = 1,029 residents in Jacksonville and Orlando, FL that over the age of 18. The survey was conducted between Oct. 7-14, 2022 and has a market specific margin of error of +/- 4 percentage at a 95 percent confidence level.

