Vanguard Environmental Fund Now Available for Investment

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Global Environmental Opportunities Stock Fund is now available for investment. Starting today, investors can purchase shares during a two-week subscription period. The fund will begin pursuing its investment objective on November 16, 2022.

Managed by Ninety One North America, Inc., the fund takes a structured, research-driven approach to investing that targets companies seeking to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon world. Portfolio managers Deirdre Cooper and Graeme Baker invest in companies that they believe will benefit from long-term structural tailwinds driven by the global transition to a lower-carbon economy. The fund invests in approximately 25 companies involved in activities including renewable energy, resource efficiency, and electrification.

"Creating funds with enduring investment merit is the cornerstone of Vanguard's disciplined product development efforts," said Dan Reyes, head of Vanguard Portfolio Review Department. "Vanguard Global Environmental Opportunities Stock Fund is designed to meet the long-term investment needs and preferences of clients who want a concentrated, actively managed fund focused on decarbonization."

The fund caters to environmentally conscious investors who have a higher risk tolerance and want to augment a broadly diversified portfolio. At launch, the fund will have both Investor Shares (ticker: VEOIX, expense ratio: 0.75%, minimum initial investment: $3,000) and Admiral Shares (VEOAX, 0.60%, $50,000).

Vanguard's active management leadership

Since its founding in 1975, Vanguard has been a leader in active management. Vanguard partners with world-class investment advisors to offer investors a broad range of actively managed equity, bond, and balanced funds.

The Global Environmental Opportunities Stock Fund is the first Vanguard fund managed by Ninety One. The fund's portfolio managers have extensive expertise and a proven track record in global and decarbonization investing. Deirdre Cooper is head of sustainable equities at Ninety One and has developed deep experience in sustainable investing throughout her 25-year career in the industry. Graeme Baker is a portfolio manager on the sustainable equities team with 16 years of industry experience.

Disciplined product development

Vanguard's broad, yet carefully defined, lineup of investment solutions is tailored to meet the diverse needs of global investors. Before launching a new fund, Vanguard rigorously evaluates whether the fund has enduring investment merit, fulfills the long-term investment needs and preferences of its targeted clients, and has the potential to be world class. Vanguard scours the globe to find leading active investment managers who bring differentiated capabilities and talent to the management of Vanguard funds.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to individual investors, institutions, and financial professionals. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

About Ninety One

Ninety One is an active, global investment manager managing $147.7 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2022). Ninety One's goal is to provide long-term investment returns for its clients while making a positive difference to people and the planet. Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, the firm began as a small start-up offering domestic investments in an emerging market. In 2020, as a global firm proud of our emerging market roots, it demerged to become Ninety One. Ninety One is committed to developing specialist investment teams organically. Its heritage and approach let it bring a different perspective to active and sustainable investing across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives to its clients - institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world. For more information, please visit NinetyOne.com

For more information about Vanguard funds, visit vanguard.com or call 800-523-1036 to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information about a fund are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

ESG funds are subject to ESG investment risk, which is the chance that the stocks or bonds screened by the index provider or advisor, as applicable, for ESG criteria generally will underperform the market as a whole or, in the aggregate, will trail returns of other funds screened for ESG criteria. The index provider or advisor's assessment of a company, based on the company's level of involvement in a particular industry or their own ESG criteria, may differ from that of other funds or an investor's assessment of such company. As a result, the companies deemed eligible by the index provider or advisor may not reflect the beliefs and values of any particular investor and may not exhibit positive or favorable ESG characteristics. The evaluation of companies for ESG screening or integration is dependent on the timely and accurate reporting of ESG data by the companies. Successful application of the screens will depend on the index provider or advisor's proper identification and analysis of ESG data. The advisor may not be successful in assessing and identifying companies that have or will have a positive impact or support a given position. In some circumstances, companies could ultimately have a negative or no impact or support of a given position.

Investments in securities issued by non-U.S. companies and governments are subject to risks including country/regional risk and currency risk. These risks are especially high in emerging markets.

© 2022 The Vanguard Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor

