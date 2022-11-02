Ceruvia Lifesciences Appoints Stephen Hurst and David Steinberg to its Board of Directors

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceruvia Lifesciences, a leading neurotransformational biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Hurst and David Steinberg to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Stephen Hurst has over thirty-five years' experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including in senior executive positions at Sequential, Inc. and Inhale Therapeutic Systems, Inc., (now Nektar Therapeutics, Inc.), where he played a pivotal role in raising over $700 million in investment capital. In addition to formerly serving as a consultant to the World Bank and BIO Venture for Global Health, Hurst most recently served as co-CEO of Mind Medicine, a psychedelic pharmaceutical company he co-founded in 2019. From 2011 to 2019, Hurst served as CEO of Savant HWP, which he co-founded and oversaw the development and testing of psychedelic-based treatments to address substance use disorders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to Ceruvia's Board of Directors," said Carey Turnbull, Founder and CEO of Ceruvia Lifesciences. "Steve brings a wealth of experience from the biopharmaceutical industry, including the development of psychedelic therapies, that will contribute significantly to our efforts to develop neurotransformational medicines for underserved patient populations. With a shared belief in the life-changing potential of these drugs, we are looking forward to working with Steve to help patients return to living their lives to the fullest."

Stephen Hurst said, "I am honored to be joining the Board of Ceruvia Lifesciences. Carey Turnbull has been a leader in advancing psychedelics research and I look forward to working with him, other members of the Board of Directors, and his executive team as we advance Ceruvia's pipeline of drugs through the clinical research and approval process."

David Steinberg has over twenty-five years' experience on Wall Street as a top-ranked equity research analyst following the specialty pharmaceuticals industry. Prior to being appointed CFO at a privately held biotechnology company earlier this year, David served as Managing Director at Jefferies LLC and Deutsche Bank. He has regularly been voted by portfolio managers to the Institutional Investor "All America Research Team." Most recently he was ranked #2 in the sector for 2021 and has been recognized as a top stock picker by surveys such as The Wall Street Journal's "Best on the Street." David also has deep capital markets experience and was instrumental in helping launch over 50 successful pharmaceutical and biotechnology IPOs, while also assisting entrepreneurial companies raise over $25 billion in equity and equity linked securities during his career.

"We are pleased to welcome David to Ceruvia's Board of Directors," said Carey Turnbull, Founder and CEO of Ceruvia Lifesciences. "David's exceptional record as a top-ranked analyst within the pharmaceuticals industry and his extensive understanding and experience in capital markets will bring a unique and valuable skillset to our organization and our fundraising efforts."

David Steinberg said, "I am delighted to be joining Ceruvia's Board of Directors. With a very promising pipeline of drugs under development and a top-notch executive team, Ceruvia has a bright future as a leading player in the burgeoning psychedelic medicines industry. I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

About Ceruvia Lifesciences

Founded in 2017, Ceruvia Lifesciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve the lives of underserved patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders. Founded by Carey Turnbull, Ceruvia is relentlessly focused on the development and commercialization of neurotransformational medicines to deliver meaningful relief to patients suffering from hard-to-treat headache disorders, OCD, and substance abuse disorder. For too long, these communities have been poorly understood and under-served. At Ceruvia, we believe they no longer have to live this way. With leading researchers at Yale University School of Medicine, NYU School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School, Ceruvia is undertaking clinical research in order to help patients return to living their lives to the fullest. For more information, please visit www.ceruvialifesciences.com

