Techy CEO First Pitch At Miami Marlins Game

Techy repairs electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers and game consoles. They also set up smart home installations and TV mounting/dismounting. Experimax is a company specializing in Apple product repairs and upgrades, pre-owned sales, and trade-ins for iPhones, iPads, Macbooks. (PRNewsfoto/Techy) (PRNewswire)

Sports and business have a lot in common. Although the fans and sometimes the critics see the highlight reels of the game, they don't always know the rigorousness that it takes to receive a win. In business, the highlights reel is having the right team, serving customers, and expanding your locations or customer base. Just like sports, in business, you have to have a plan.

A strategic plan can help you execute and become a winning team. In business, leaders don't always see their wins immediately, but with consistency, the right momentum can build success.

Techy CEO Bill Daragan had the opportunity to throw the first pitch at a Marlins home game. Before he stepped up to the plate to pitch, everyone could see on the jumbotron the Techy jersey. The number five on the jersey is symbolic of Techy 5 Core Values.

The Techy 5 are:

SMILE. It's contagious.

GREAT ATTITUDE. Attitude is a little thing that makes a BIG difference.

SPEAK POSITIVELY. Words are powerful. Keep them positive.

HAVE A PLAN. Your competitor has one.

SHOW UP EARLY. Get left behind.

Every great team has a way of being that they operate from to achieve goals. Before the game, Bill and the Techy team embodied showing up early and having a plan. Bill and Tim Phelps, COO of Techy, set time aside to practice the big game pitch. Leaders don't show up without having a plan, so Tim uses a baseball radar to keep track of the speed at which Bill throws the ball. By practicing his pitch, Bill could work on improving his technique before the game and track his progress.

The Techy team came to the game with a SMILE, SPEAKING POSITIVELY, and a GREAT ATTITUDE. Everyone showed up together wearing the Techy 5 jersey, ready to enjoy the game and support Bill.

About Techy

Since 2006 Techy has been serving customers with all their electronic repair and installation needs. Because of its partnership with Walmart, Techy can open new stores inside the major corporate retail store. The fast-growing tech franchise has over 200+ stores in 30 states and nine countries. It is a worldwide company with 24,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

